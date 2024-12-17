Rwanda launches New Campaign to Combat Tech-facilitated GBV

Rwanda launches New Campaign to Combat Tech-facilitated GBVThe Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF), in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), have launched the ‘My Digital Space Should Be Safe’ campaign aimed at addressing the growing challenges of tech-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV).

The campaign comes at a time when Gender and Sexual reproductive health rights activists in Rwanda have shown that online based gender based violence is currently high, especially among Rwandan youth and this has partly attributed to case of depression and suicide.

The campaign was launched this December 16, with the unveiling of an official campaign theme song that will be used to create awareness on TFGBV- a global challenge that disproportionately affects women and girls, threatening their safety, privacy, and freedom in digital spaces.

TFGBV encompasses a range of harmful behaviors, including cyber-stalking, online harassment, revenge pornography, impersonation, and threats made through digital platforms. The anonymity and vast reach of the internet exacerbate the prevalence and impact of these abuses.

According to UN Women, 85% of women worldwide have experienced or witnessed digital harassment, while a 2023 study in Rwanda revealed that one in three women faced online abuse within the past year.

The campaign launch also emphasizes Rwanda’s commitment to attaining gender equality and marked a significant milestone in efforts to promote digital safety for victims of all walks of life.

In Rwanda, some of the most common social media platforms used have been the common areas of cyber bullying and violence. These include Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok of which RIB has warned Rwandans to not abuse these platforms.

Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion (Migeprof) that TFGBV is not just a technological challenge, but a human rights issue that threatens young people, exploits technological anonymity, and undermines the fundamental dignity of individuals.

The ministry said that combating gender-based violence, both offline and online, have to remain a top priority in creating safer families thus the campaign is a commitment to transform online spaces from potential arenas of danger into platforms of respect, safety, and empowerment.

“My Digital Space Should Be Safe,” embodies Rwanda’s commitment to fostering safe and respectful online spaces. It reflects our vision of ensuring that every individual regardless of gender can navigate digital platforms without fear,” said Mireille Batamuliza, the Permanent Secretary Migeprof.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)-Rwanda Country Representative, Dr. Olugbemiga Adelakin said that empowering individuals, especially women and girls, with information, knowledge of their rights and safety measures is paramount.

“The power of technology to connect and empower is undeniable, but we must confront its misuse as a tool for harm. Together, we can end Technology-Facilitated GBV,” Adelakin said.

He emphasized that safer digital spaces lead to safer families and highlighted the importance of collective efforts to End Online GBV, noting that technology have to serve as a tool for development, not harm.

“Empowering individuals, especially women and girls, with information, knowledge of their rights and safety measures is critical to the fight against TFGBV. Let’s ensure digital safety becomes a shared responsibility in our communities,” Adelakin said.

The event attracted a diverse audience, including youth leaders, UN agencies, civil society organizations, government officials, law enforcement agencies, media, and private sector stakeholders.