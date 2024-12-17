New Travel Arrangement To Ease Holidays Movements-Regulator

The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) has set new holidays travel arrangements that will enable smooth movement for Rwandans during the Christmas and New Year’s day 2025.

RURA said this evening, that the new changes come as a result of high number of passengers traveling across the country to celebrate Christmas and New Year with their families, often resulting in a shortage of public transport vehicles.

To address this issue, the following measures have been taken:

From 23-24 December 2024, and 30-31 December 2024, commuters planning to travel will board buses at the following bus parks:

Southern corridor (Kamonyi, Muhanga, Ruhango, Nyanza, Huye, Nyamasheke, Karongi, Ngororero, Gisagara, Rusizi, Rutsiro and Nyaruguru), commuters will board the buses at Kigali Pele Stadium, Nyamirambo.

Eastern corridor (Rwamagana, Kayonza, Gatsibo, Nyagatare, Ngoma and Kirehe): commuters will board buses at Kabuga bus park

Northern corridor (Gicumbi, Nyagatare via Gicumbi, Rulindo, Musanze, Rubavu, Burera, Gakenke and Nyabihu): Commuters will borad buses at Nyabugogo bus park.

Passengers travelling to Bugesera will board buses at Nyanza bus park/ Kicukiro