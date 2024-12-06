Rwanda Prepares To Adopt AI For Better Justice Delivery

Rwanda is set to introduce the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in its judiciary systems as a way to improve the quality and delivery of justice to citizens.

The revelation was made by judicial officials during the unveiling of a groundbreaking report that highlighted the transformative role of digital tools in enhancing justice delivery in Kenya and Rwanda following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The comprehensive study entitled “A Comparative Study on Digitization of Justice following COVID-19 in Kenya and Rwanda” launched by the Legal Aid Forum (LAF)-Rwanda, in collaboration with the Legal Advice Centre-Kituo Cha Sheria (Kenya), focuses on efficiency, accessibility, and addressing the challenges faced by vulnerable populations.

The launch event held this December 5, 2024 was officiated by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Development Partners, Executive Directors of LAF and the Kituo Cha Sheria, the Chairperson of ACEAJ, Representatives from government institutions, CSOs and advocates.

The officials said that Rwanda has, despite some existing challenges of digital literacy and access to the affordable internet and devices, has comparatively made significant progress in digitizing its justice system thus the need to take a step further without leaving behind the most marginalized and vulnerable citizens.

For example the use of Rwanda’s Integrated Electronic Case Management System Rwanda (IECMS) introduced in 2016 (before the pandemic) has been rolled out countrywide to make access to justice easier and manage the entire case lifecycle from initial filing through disposition but also make data-driven decisions.

This system, which is accessible online through smart gadgets and laptops or in cyber cafes who are trained to assist digitally illiterate citizens to file their cases.

This system has made it easy for Rwandans to electronically file (e-filing) court cases (with 100% e-filing rate and 22% filing rate increase and reduced session adjournment from 32% to 29%) , allow the judicial officials to access and monitor the case progress (case tracking) in real time and with alerts that are sent on email or mobile phones and also conduct virtual hearings.

“As a country we have a National AI policy in place and there is a need to implement it. For the justice sector, we set up an AI taskforce which is responsible for the implementation and adoption AI in the justice sector” said Stelle Murungi, the Chief Digital Officer for Rwanda Justice Sector.

Murungi noted that the use of AI will increase efficiency of justice sector members, for example, AI among other solutions has the potential to assist judges in spending less time analyzing cases, large volumes of evidences or documents but also handle more cases which would reduce the backlog of cases that remains one of the major challenges in the timely delivery of justice.

She also noted that a preliminary AI needs assessment was conducted and will be prrsented next week to the taskforce on how AI can be integrated in the justice sector, and later come up with a roadmap that will have to be approved by the Justice, Reconciliation, Law & Order Sector (JRLOS) leadership.

Fred Gashemeza, the Director General of ICT in the Rwanda Judiciary said that considering the available database on case, the use of AI will save time, and even improve quality of judgements with the use of AI generated precedence on previous ruled cases.

Gashemeza noted that AI will not replace jobs of lawyers but improve how they advise and deliver justice to clients especially if they can use AI algorithms to determine the case outcomes before its filed to avoid waste of funds and time.

The Report Findings:

Lawyer Andrews Kananga, the Executive Director of LAF, emphasized the broader significance of the study saying it more than sharing findings but an invitation to dialogue, collaboration, and collective action among regional countries.

“By exchanging insights, strategies, and experiences, we reinforce our shared mission to build inclusive, responsive, and resilient justice systems. Let us remain committed to ensuring that technological advancements empower, promote equity, and deliver justice for all,” Kananga said.

Rwanda: Despite this progress in digitization through its IECMS- which has significantly enhanced convenience, reduced costs, and increased transparency, particularly benefiting marginalized groups who previously faced significant barriers to accessing justice, the reort noted hanging challenges for Rwanda.

For example, Rwanda has limited digital literacy and unfamiliarity with online platforms, especially in rural areas, hinder widespread adoption. Many individuals still rely on legal aid providers or cybercafé agents to navigate the system.

Kenya: Leveraging Technology for Justice Access Kenya has made significant strides with digital tools such as mobile payment solutions like Mpesa, e-filing systems, and toll-free legal helplines. However, the country’s fragmented digital justice platforms and infrastructure limitations have slowed broader adoption.

To address these issues, the report recommends targeted public awareness campaigns and digital skills training to improve efficiency and accessibility. Rural populations in Kenya face particular challenges due to uneven infrastructure development, which exacerbates digital access barriers.

However, availing mobile phones, toll-free helplines, and virtual courts have proven effective in providing affordable and accessible alternatives, enabling users to save costs and resolve cases more efficiently.

Key Takeaways and Regional Implications:

The report underscores Rwanda’s success with a unified digital platform, positioning it as a model for other nations seeking to digitize their justice systems. In both countries, the adoption of mobile technologies and digital justice solutions demonstrates the potential to overcome access barriers and improve justice delivery, even in underserved areas.

The PS Ministry of Justice- Rwanda, Théophille Mbonera said that they will focus on increasing digital literacy using existing digital ambassodors, encourage existing digital campaign such as “Byikorere” (Do it yourself) but also advocate for more access to smart phones under the ongoing “Connect Rwanda” campaign among others