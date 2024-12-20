Rwanda, WHO Officially Announce End Of Marburg

Rwanda has officially announced the end of the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) outbreak after weeks without detecting new cases since October 20, 2024.

Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, the health minister, made the declaration on December 20, 2024, along with Dr. Brian Chirombo, the WHO Country Representative to Rwanda,

“This declaration comes after 42 consecutive days with no new cases, following the discharge of the last confirmed patient, in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines,” Dr Sabin told diplomatic corps and representatives of international organizations who attended the briefing.

The outbreak, which began in mid-September 2024, saw 66 confirmed cases, claimed 15 lives, and 51 patients recovered, according to the government statement.

Minister Nsanzimana said the declaration of the end of the Marburg Virus marks a major milestone for the country and affirms that the science-based efforts to nip in the bud did not end in vain.

“We have reached this point because of the dedication of our healthcare workers, the government, and our partners whose seamless collaboration and swiftly coordinated action made it possible to contain the outbreak effectively,” Minister Nsanzimana said.

Health authorities will continue to observe precautions and build capacity to counter any future outbreaks

“The Marburg epidemic is over, but the fight against it is not over. We will continue to build capacity, new teams and new programs as we move forward.”

From the onset of the outbreak, Rwanda swiftly activated its pandemic response. A 24/7 command post was established to coordinate all aspects of the response, including surveillance, testing, case management, vaccination, risk communication, and community engagement.

The coordinated efforts of government, healthcare workers, and partners ensured an efficient and evidence-based process that brought the outbreak under control in a timely manner.

“The successful end of the MVD outbreak underscores Rwanda’s commitment to building resilient health systems and ensuring the country’s preparedness to respond rapidly to future health emergencies,” Minister Nsanzimana said.

On behalf of the WHO, Dr. Chirombo, commended Rwanda for its efforts to contain the Marburg virus, reiterating the importance of leadership in dealing with outbreaks as well as collaboration.

“The robust response by Rwanda shows how committed leadership, concerted efforts by partners and a strong health system are crucial in addressing public health emergencies, saving and protecting lives as well as safeguarding the health of individuals and communities,” Dr. Chilombo said, they fought hard and achieved the goal.

He however added that the triumph is not the end, because the struggle to fight unpredictable epidemic like the Marburg virus continues.

With no new cases reported over the last 42 days after the last patient tested negative for the virus twice, the WHO Africa office said that as per the usual protocol for ending these types of outbreaks, Rwanda is now Marburg free.

The outbreak, confirmed on 27 September 2024, was the first Marburg Virus Disease outbreak Rwanda has experienced. Almost 80% of the cases were among health workers who were infected while providing clinical care to their colleagues and other patients.

WHO and other partners collaborated with the Rwandan Government to mount a comprehensive response, with a large range of measures from disease surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control, contact tracing, to clinical care and public awareness.

WHO said that these actions helped to curb the spread of the outbreak, with cases halved between weeks two and three after detection and declining by around 90% thereafter.

The global health body deployed experts, a team of national first responders from other countries in the region and the strong mobilization of national efforts, who played an instrumental role in enhancing the outbreak response. The last confirmed case received their second negative PCR results on 7 November, kicking off the 42-day countdown to declaring the end of the outbreak, as per WHO recommendation.

WHO said it will continue to work closely with the national authorities to maintain critical measures to ensure swift detection and response in case of any flare-up or new spillover of the virus. WHO further said it will continue to support the Ministry of Health to implement and sustain a holistic care programme for people who recovered from Marburg Virus Disease to help them overcome any after-effects they may experience.

The virus which causes Marburg, is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola Virus Disease. It is highly virulent with a fatality rate ranging from 24% to 88%. In this outbreak, the fatality rate was on the lower end, at around 23%. Marburg virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials.

The African Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC), which supported Rwanda’s efforts to deal with the outbreak, hailed Rwanda’s efforts to end the outbreak in an efficient and timely manner.

The continental body, which is charged with advancing healthcare, said that Rwanda’s determination to control the deadly hemorrhagic fever, which was first reported in the country at the end of September, was exemplary.

Africa CDC said on Friday that over 200 non-medical staff from customs, police, army, immigration and other agencies at 11 key border posts have been trained to spot, screen, isolate and report Marburg, Mpox and other health risks, with the aim of controlling any other outbreaks at the borders of Cyanika (Uganda), Poids Lourds (DRC), Rusumo (Tanzania), and Gatuna (Uganda).