East African Army And Defence Chiefs Meet In Rwanda To Review Regional Situation

Representatives of military and defence institutions are convening in Kigali, in a week-long meeting organised by the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) to discuss the deteriorating conflicts and humanitarian situation in the region, with a view of working together to address them.

On Thursday, Chiefs of Defence of EASF member states and other high ranking officials joined the Experts Working Group at the 33rd Policy Organs meeting running from 16 to 21 December 2024 in Kigali, Rwanda, where they called for urgent efforts to tackle the crises in different countries, as well as different disasters, to ensure that peace and security prevail.

The EASF Chiefs of Defence reaffirmed their commitment to member states’ pledges and acknowledged the valuable suggestions and recommendations provided by the experts during three days of deliberations.

Presiding over the opening session, Juvenal Marizamunda, Minister of Defence, commended the strong partnerships among member states in their ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability.

“We must continue working together across political, security, development, and humanitarian pillars, deepening our partnerships as member states, regional economic communities, mechanisms, and our umbrella organisation, the African Union, to effectively contribute to peace, security, and stability,” he said.

Marizamunda urged EASF member states to enhance their response systems, adapt them to tackle existing challenges, and fully utilise their resources to foster peace and security across the region and the continent.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CDS) of the EASF, General MK Mubarakh, the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, assured that the EASF Chiefs of Defence Staff remain committed to providing crucial guidance to improve the force’s operational readiness.

Gen. Muganga said that the EASF has registered tremendous growth over the past two decades since its inception, among other things, helping to address the unsaturated challenges the region has had to deal with over the years, with the support of member states.

“Since the establishment of the EASF, member states have sacrificed enormous resources in terms of finances, personnel, time and other resources, to ensure that EASF remains functional. Their tireless efforts and cooperation has seen EASF realize immense gains,” Gen. Muganga said.

Addressing regional crises

Brig Gen (Rtd) Paul Kahuria Njema, the EASF Director, said that the meeting came at a time when the region is grappling with a number of situations that need urgent action, to ensure that citizens don’t continue to bear the brunt of those events.

He pointed out that partner states need to work together to address the fighting and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Sudan, which are having spillover effects on regional countries.

“The instability Situation caused by a series of attacks staged by the Al-Shabab against innocent civilians in the Horn of Africa, as well as climate change induced effects, among the critical issues that continue to pose numerous humanitarian threats and disasters in our region and they will need to be addressed,” he said.

He added that the outcomes from the gathering in Kigali will significantly contribute to maintaining EASF’s readiness and enhancing conflict prevention efforts, going forward.

“The 33rd Ordinary Policy Organs meeting is being held under the theme ‘Two decades of commitment to promoting regional peace and security’. This demonstrates 20 years of EASF experience, through coordinated efforts, shared vision, preparedness and continuous demonstration to respond, prevent, manage and solve conflict within our region,” Brig Gen (Rtd) Njema said, adding the partner states have a history of work together to deal with disasters when they strike.

The 33rd Policy Organs Meeting (POM) coincides with EASF’s 20th anniversary, celebrated under the theme “Two Decades of Commitment to Promote Regional Peace and Security.” The organisation, now operational under the African Union’s umbrella, comprises ten member states.