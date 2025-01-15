Africa’s Moment: Seizing the Opportunity for Transformation

By 2030, one-fifth of the world’s population will live in Africa, with the majority being young people. The continent’s mineral wealth remains largely untapped, its arable land can feed the world, and most importantly, Africa is largely peaceful today.

To claim that the future belongs to Africa is a reality backed by every socioeconomic indicator. But to turn this potential into progress, Africa must strategically position itself to seize the moment.

The good news is we are making strides. The realization that Africa’s socioeconomic transformation lies in the hands of its people is now widespread. No one else will do it for us. Attempts to develop the continent without ownership and leadership by Africans have not fared well. We understand our challenges and aspirations better than anyone.

Recent crises—such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and internal political weaknesses—have exposed vulnerabilities, including trade imbalances, skyrocketing inflation, and slowed growth. However, these challenges have also provided valuable lessons.

For instance, the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines highlighted the urgent need to invest in local vaccine manufacturing. Rwanda, in partnership with BioNTech, is playing its part by establishing a cutting-edge mRNA-enabled vaccine manufacturing plant, setting a precedent for the continent.

To secure Africa’s future, Africa must seek solutions from within. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a testament to this unity, connecting 1.3 billion people across 54 countries with a combined GDP of over $3.4 trillion. With the political will for reform and steady implementation, the AfCFTA is set to be a game-changer for trade, investment, and economic integration across the continent.

On the global stage, Africa has started to leverage its influence effectively. Whether it’s advocating for a unified position on climate action, reforming international financial systems, or amplifying our voices within global platforms, Africa is demonstrating that it can shape its destiny.

Rwanda’s journey offers valuable lessons. Our socioeconomic transformation is being driven by ownership—developing homegrown solutions rooted in our culture and tailored to our unique challenges. While partnerships are crucial, they are most productive when aligned with our vision and goals.

Yet, challenges remain. We need significant investment in productive sectors to create opportunities for our young population. Expanding energy access, building robust digital financial ecosystems, and navigating a fragmented global economic system are urgent priorities.

With just five years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, Africa must act decisively. In a world marked by weakening multilateralism, rising trade barriers, geopolitical tensions, and increasing climate disasters, Africa must strengthen its global positioning. Most importantly, we must resist being instrumentalized and keep the improved wellbeing of our people as the ultimate prize.

Africa’s moment is now. We are ready to collaborate and lead.

EDITOR: Author is Prime Minister of Rwanda. The Prime Minister’s insight is featured in the special edition of Foresight Africa—the flagship annual report of the Africa Growth Initiative by Brookings Institution, a U.S. think-tank. This edition extends its focus from one year to five and offers cutting-edge insights and actionable strategies from heads of government, global institutions, continental and multilateral institutions, as well as leading Brookings scholars and other high-profile policymakers, business figures, and civil society leaders.