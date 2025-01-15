Basketball: REG And APR To Battle For The FERWABA 2025 Super Cup

For the first time in Rwanda’s basketball history, Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) has introduced the FERWABA Super Cup, which will feature the winners of the 2024 Rwanda Basketball League and the 2024 Rwanda Cup.

The inaugural and final matches are scheduled for Friday, 17 January 2025, at BK Arena.

In the men’s category, the 2024 Rwanda Basketball League champions, APR Basketball Club, will face off against the runners-up of the 2024 Rwanda Cup, Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

In the women’s category, the 2024 Rwanda Basketball League champions, REG Women’s Basketball Club (WBBC) will compete against the 2024 Rwanda Cup winners, APR WBBC.

The FERWABA Super Cup was approved by the FERWABA General Assembly in 2024 and will be played before the start of the regular season.

Each match will be a single-game showdown for both men and women.

The women’s Super Cup match will tip off at 6:30 PM, with APR WBBC taking on REG WBBC, followed by the men’s match at 8:30 PM, where APR BBC will square off against REG BBC.

APR BBC won both the men’s league title and the Rwanda Cup, while REG BBC, having finished as runners-up in the Rwanda Cup, will challenge them for the title.

In the women’s bracket, REG WBBC secured the league championship, while APR WBBC won the Rwanda Cup.

The new basketball season for both men’s and women’s teams will officially begin on 24 January 2025.