Mukura Ends Rayon Sports’ Unbeaten Run

Mukura Victory Sports stunned Rayon Sports FC with a 2-1 win, ending the Blues’ unbeaten run in the 2024/2025 Rwanda Premier League season.

First half goals from Jordan Dimbumba in the 39th minute and Fred Niyonizeye in the 42nd minute ignited celebrations among Mukura fans at Huye Stadium.

Rayon Sports, who were missing key players due to injuries and suspensions including right back Ombalenga Fitinda and left back Hakim Bugingo who sidelined after accumulating three yellow cards, struggled to maintain their rhythm.

The Blues had gone 14 matches unbeaten this season, winning 11 games and drawing three against Amagaju, Marine FC, and APR FC.

Mukura VS approached the game fearlessly, creating several chances in the first half. After dominating the final minutes of the opening half, Dimbumba broke the deadlock with a brilliant finish, followed just three minutes later by Niyonizeye’s strike that doubled Mukura’s lead.

The home side headed into halftime with a commanding 2-0 advantage.

In the second half, Rayon Sports came out determined to mount a comeback.

Substitute Bassane Aziz won a penalty in the 53rd minute after being brought down by Mukura’s defenders. Senegalese striker Fall Ngagne converted the spot kick to narrow the deficit.

Despite numerous changes from both teams, the scoreline remained unchanged as Mukura VS held on to secure the victory.

This was Matchday 15 and marked the conclusion of the first leg of the 2024/2025 Rwanda Premier League season.

The win propelled Mukura VS to 7th place on the provisional table with 21 points.

Rayon Sports still lead the standings with 36 points, five ahead of APR FC, who have a game in hand against Amagaju on this Sunday 12th January.