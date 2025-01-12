Securing Your Child’s Education: How “Tuza na BK” Makes School Fees Payment Easy

Every parent dreams of giving their child the best start in life through quality education—a stepping stone to a brighter future. Yet, for many families, the burden of school fees can feel like an insurmountable challenge.

Bank of Kigali believes that no child’s education should be disrupted due to financial constraints. It is for this reason that the bank has introduced Tuza na BK, a school fees financing solution designed to support families during the back-to-school season.

Why Tuza na BK?

Education is a fundamental right, but the financial strain of tuition payments can sometimes make it seem unattainable. Tuza na BK offers parents the chance to access up to 500,000 RWF, with a convenient three-month repayment period to cover school costs with ease, eliminating the pressure of paying in full upfront.

Desire Rumanyika, the Chief Retail and Digital Bank Officer, highlighted the reason behind BK’s newest solution, pointing out that it comes to make it easy for parents and guardians to achieve their children’s educational goals, in line with the vision of the country which prioritizes education.

“Education is at the heart of Rwanda’s development goals, with the government investing heavily to ensure every child has access to quality learning. At Bank of Kigali, we believe in supporting this vision. Tuza na BK is our way of contributing to these national efforts, by providing families with easy access to the financial support they need for uninterrupted education, and helping to build a skilled, educated workforce for Rwanda’s future,” Rumanyika said.

Tuza na BK is part of Bank of Kigali’s broader “Nanjye ni BK” campaign, which focuses on finding innovative financial solutions tailored to meet the needs of every Rwandan’s lifestyle.

Who Can Apply?

Tuza na BK is available to all BK Customers whose child attends a school that uses Urubuto Pay as well as Customers who have banked with the bank for more than six months and meet the basic eligibility requirements. For those who are not yet BK customers, they are advised to open an account. The process is quick and easy.

How to Apply

Bank of Kigali has made applying for Tuza na BK simple and quick, where customers can dial *775*7# on their mobile phone and follow the prompts to submit their application.

Once approved, the funds are sent directly to the school, ensuring no child misses a day of class.

A Brighter Future for Every Child

Bank of Kigali understands that covering school fees can be a challenge, especially when payments are due all at once. Tuza na BK provides a fast, simple solution to help families keep their children in school and focused on achieving their dreams.

By aligning with Rwanda’s ambitious goals for improving education access and quality, Tuza na BK intends to play a role in shaping a future where every child has the opportunity to succeed. Together, we’re building a foundation for progress, one student at a time.

Take the first step today and dial *775*7# to apply for Tuza na BK now and give your child the gift of uninterrupted learning. For more information, call 4455, visit your nearest BK branch, or connect with BK on social media platforms.

Tuza na BK was introduced because every child deserves a chance to learn, grow, and succeed.