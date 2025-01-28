Parliament On Outreach To Assess Development Programmes

Members of the Parliament started nationwide citizen outreach, focusing on activities aimed at improving their well-being and inspecting various initiatives designed for their development.

Both lower and upper chambers are expected to identify existing challenges and solutions.

The outreach began on January 26 and will run until February 3, 2025, across all provinces of the country. Additional visits are scheduled in Kigali City on February 8-9, 2025.

The MPs are set to visit 230 sectors across the country.

The Speaker of Parliament, Honorable Kazarwa Gertrude, commented that the outreach will assess the implementation of government programmes.

“We are committed to engaging with our citizens to bring about positive changes in their lives. This outreach will help us assess how government programs are being implemented effectively and benefiting the people while identifying areas that need improvement,” she said.

During these visits, MPs will hold meetings with citizens and local government authorities to discuss topics such as national unity and resilience, with an emphasis on fighting genocide ideology, programs for supporting vulnerable populations, initiatives to promote financial accessibility, savings groups, family conflict resolution, and strategies to address related issues.

The MPs will discuss with citizens and local authorities to address various challenges encountered.

Key topics include improving citizens’ livelihoods, enhancing access to financial resources through microfinance institutions, savings groups, and cooperatives, and resolving family disputes.

Additionally, MPs will review the progress made in addressing issues raised during previous visits.

The program is expected to conclude on February 9, 2025, after covering various sectors across the country including Kigali City.