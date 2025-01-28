Kidumu, John Legend, Tems To Rock Kigali

Rwandans will kick off February with a flurry of shows to cement Kigali’s fast-growing status of becoming a regional entertainment hub.

And rightly so, given the city’s vibrant nightlife and event hosting, which in recent months has got East Africans talking as motorsport stars jetted in for the FIA Awards 2024.

It comes then as no surprise that it continues to attract party lovers as well as entertainers from across the world.

From hosting colourful performances of International superstars like Ne Yo, Kendrick Lamar, Davido, Yemi Alade in previous years, 2025 also brings new global stars to light up the city again.

The latest batch of superstars scheduled to revel in Kigali’s night are from USA, Nigeria and Burundi, between February and March.

According to news reaching our entertainment desk, Move Afrika is planning to bring in Pianist, songwriter, singer and Grammy award winner John Legend to perform live in Kigali, come 21st February 2025 at BK Arena.

Already tickets are on sale and Move Afrika has also improvised a way for Rwandans who can’t afford to buy tickets via an online draw where they can win tickets by answering questions about the concert.

The ‘All On Me’ hitmaker also made a social media video calling up fans across the continent especially those living in Kigali not to miss the show as he is bringing an unforgettable experience on the stage for his first ever show in Kigali.

“Am honoured and excited to perform in Kigali and Lagos as part of Move Afrika tour-an initiative that not only brings unforgettable shows but also creates entrepreneurship and job opportunities empowering young people engaging in Africa’s growing music and creative industries,” says multiple Grammy award winner John Legend.

Who’s John Legend

John Rogers Stephens born December 28, 1978, known professionally as John Legend, is an American singer, songwriter, and pianist.

He began his musical career working behind the scenes for other artists, playing piano on Lauryn Hill’s “Everything is Everything,” and performing as an uncredited backing vocalist on Jayz’s “Encore” and Alicia Keys ‘ “You Don’t Know My Name”.

Another music giant coming to Kigali is Nigerian multi-award winner Tems famous for songs like ‘Damages and Essence’ that captivated thousands of music enthusiasts across the globe as well as taking of global music platforms like Billboard and iTunes.

The celebrated Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, born Temilade Openiyi, will perform at the iconic BK Arena on March 22, 2025.

Kigali will be a key stop on her global tour, which includes several major African cities, including Lagos, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Accra, and Addis Ababa.

John Ntigengwa, Country Director at QA Venue Solutions Rwanda, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming concert and its impact on Rwanda’s growing entertainment scene.

“Hosting an artist of Tems’ calibre alongside other major African cities highlights Rwanda’s strides in establishing itself as a destination for top-tier events. The BK Arena is proud to play a key role in this journey, leveraging partnerships to bring unforgettable experiences to fans,” he said.

Who’s Tems

Tems is known for chart-topping hits such as “Free Mind” and “Essence”, which has garnered her massive global fan base.

The 29-year-old won her first Grammy at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023. She won in the category of Best Melodic Rap Performance for her contribution to Future’s song “Wait For U,” which also featured Drake.

Her performance in Kigali promises a night of electrifying music that will draw fans from across the region and beyond, further positioning Kigali as a rising entertainment capital in Africa.

East Africa’s live music icon Kidumu Kibido famous for his acrobatic antics on stage is set to perform for lovers on Valentine’s Day 14th February, at Camp Kigali.

The Burundian Zouk Maestro promised an electrifying show for lovebirds while celebrating the love month.

The Nairobi-based music star, had just returned from his first leg tour in North America, where he had epic shows in cities like Main Portland (USA) and Atlanta plus Canada.

Who’s Kidumu

Born Jean Pierre Nimbona alias Kidumu began his musical journey as a drummer in Burundi, performing with various bands such as the Imvumero Band (1986–1992) and the Imboneza Band (1992–1993).

In 1994, he founded his group, Electric Power, but the band’s run was cut short after just a year due to the war in Burundi. Seeking safety and new opportunities, he fled to Kenya, where he joined the Hot Rod Band and performed with them until 2003.

A year later, he established his group, the Boda Boda Band, marking a milestone in his career.

He also collaborated with Rwanda’s music stars like Frank Joe, Tanzania’s Lady Jay Dee and Uganda’s songbird Juliana Kanyomonzi.