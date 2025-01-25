Plans Underway to Expand Rehabilitation Centers -Officials

A parliamentary committee on national unity, human rights, and the fight against genocide has tasked the National Rehabilitation Service (NRS) to address the issue of overcrowding in rehabilitation facilities and transit centers.

This issue was highlighted in the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) report 2024, and the NRS was summoned by parliament to give explanation on how they plan to solve the issue.

Avaiable NCHR data shows that there are 28 transit centers in 27 districts and one in Kigali City. The highest cases of overcrowding rates are in Kigali City at 215%, Gakenke at 160%, Huye at 160%, Rulindo at 154%, Muhanga at 150%, Nyamasheke at 136%, and Gisagara at 101%.

For instance, Kigali City facility—which is designed to accommodate 2,000 people, currently houses around 4,000.

Appearing before parliament on January 24, 2025, Fred Mufuruke, the Director General of NRS, said that overcrowding in transit centers remains a critical issue, and discussions are underway to find ways to reduce it.

Mufuruke explained that the issue is caused by inadequate infrastructure, however stated that it is also primarily caused by youth unemployment- which pushes many youths into substance abuse or anti-social behavior.

“About 90% of those centers have reasons tied to their social welfare. Referring them to court often doesn’t solve the problem. Instead, we believe in finding ways to support and rehabilitate them without going through the judicial system.” Mufuruke said.

Most of the youth who are sent to these centers ended up there under different circumstances- particularly emanating from family conflicts, lack of education. At the centers they receive vocational skills training as a rehabilitation alternative tool to criminal behaviors.

City of Kigali Mayor, Sam Dusengiyumva explained their plans to address the issue and considering expansion to accommodate more than 2,000 people.