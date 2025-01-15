Rwanda Identifies 13 Oil Wells In Lake Kivu

Rwanda could soon explore oil following discovery of at least 13 oil wells in Lake Kivu. According to Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB), seismic surveys confirmed the presence of oil deposits in the lake located on the western border of the country but they are yet to determine how much oil they contain.

Appearing before a parliamentary committee on Governance Affairs and Gender on Tuesday, with Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, Minister of Environment, Francis Kamanzi, CEO RMB, told Members of Parliament that preliminary studies confirmed what he called the good news but did not reveal more about plans of exploration.

“The good news is that we have oil. Preliminary surveys conducted in Kivu have discovered 13 wells that show signs of containing oil deposits. This is something geologists are aware of,” said Kamanzi.

In a subsequent press release, RMB shared an update on the oil and gas exploration in Lake Kivu whose basin is part of the extensive system of the Eastern African rift valley.

“The 2D Seismic Survey (2021-2022) commissioned by the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board revealed that Lake Kivu has potential for hydrocarbon resources. The study indicated that Lake Kivu basin has deep thickness of around 3.5 km with hydrocarbons’ occurrences,”

” It also identified thirteen (13) structural pockets and potential drilling locations to confirm the presence and nature of hydrocarbons. In light of the foregoing, RMB is pitching for relevant potential actors to participate in further stages of exploration, development and production of oil and gas of Lake Kivu basin,” the statement said.

Kamanzi said that the discovery aligns with studies that show the presence of oil in the Albertine Rift Valley, which stretches from Uganda, where oil was discovered in Lake Albert, coming all the way down to Lake Kivu and Lake Tanganyika.

Rwanda has previously conducted 2D seismic surveys in 2012 to acquire seismic data on Lake Kivu as well as an oil-prospecting geochemical survey in 2017-2018, and sound oceanic high-resolution 2D seismic surveys in 2021 to 2022, to image the Lake Kivu subsurface.