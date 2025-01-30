Rwanda’s Job Market Exceeds Govt Target By Over Twofold

Rwanda’s economy is experiencing an unprecedented jobs boom, with 510,000 new jobs created in 2024.

This figure is more than double the government’s annual target of 214,000 jobs set under the National Strategy for Transformation (NST1), the government’s strategic blueprint adopted in 2017.

This significant leap in employment growth is driven by thriving trade, transportation, and construction sectors.

According to the recently published Labour Force Survey (LFS) for Q4 2024, this surge in employment reflects a dynamic shift in the country’s labour market as Rwanda transitions towards an urbanised and industry-driven economy.

The construction, wholesale and retail trade, and transport sectors were the biggest contributors to job creation, collectively accounting for a substantial proportion of the new positions.

Wholesale and retail trade added 172,000 jobs, marking a 35 per cent increase due to business expansion in response to rising consumer demand and urbanisation.

Transportation and storage experienced the largest percentage growth at 53.7 per cent, contributing 109,000 jobs, driven by increased cargo movement, logistics, and digital ride-hailing platforms.

Construction recorded a 31.2 per cent jump, with 95,000 jobs created, reflecting ongoing infrastructure projects, industrial parks, and housing developments.

Additionally, manufacturing, propelled by the government’s “Made in Rwanda” strategy, added 49,000 jobs, a 23.2 per cent increase, as local industries ramped up production.

Why the Sudden Surge in Jobs?

While Rwanda’s economy has been growing steadily, the sharp rise in job numbers in 2024 can be attributed to several key factors:

Post-COVID Recovery: The rebound in economic activity has led to increased investments and business expansion.

Government Infrastructure Projects: Major construction initiatives in roads, housing, and industrial zones have created thousands of jobs.

Rise in Urban Businesses: As Kigali and other cities expand, there has been a growing demand for retail, transport, and logistics services.

Manufacturing Growth: The government’s focus on industrialisation and local production is yielding results, creating more factory jobs.

Despite these impressive numbers, Rwanda’s labour market continues to face challenges, as many of the new jobs are short-term contracts.