Rulindo Accident: Gov’t To Support Bereaved Families

The Government of Rwanda will support families of the victims of a nasty bus accident which happened in Rulindo district, Northern Province, on Tuesday, claiming the lives of twenty people and leaving many others injured.

In an announcement issued by the Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, the government extended its condolences and said it will support the affected households.

“The Government of Rwanda extends its deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in today’s tragic road accident that claimed 20 lives and left several others injured in Rusiga Sector, Rulindo District,”

“The injured were immediately taken to various hospitals, where they are receiving medical care. The Government is providing the necessary support to the bereaved and to those injured in this accident,” a government statement said.

“We remind all road users, especially drivers, to follow the laws and regulations concerning road safety to prevent accidents and save lives,” it added.

The fatal bus accident, the second in Rulindo in a few months, claimed at least 14 people. According to eyewitnesses, the bus, belonging to transport agency International, lost control at a place known as ‘Ku Kirenge cya Ruganzu’, attempting to negotiate a corner, before it veered off the road and tumbled downhill, crashing into a valley.

Rwanda National Police (RNP), is yet to mention the cause of the accident but eye witnesses attributed it to over speeding in a dangerous location

Earlier during the day, videos of the bus, which was traveling from Kigali to Musanze, with 51 passengers on board, circulated on social media platforms, showing the extensive damage the bus sustained as it rolled nearly 900 metres downhill, while some of the passengers laid on the slopes, wreathing in pain while others seemed lifeless.

Police Spokesperson ACP Boniface Rutikanga said that investigations are still ongoing to determine the cause of the accident, adding that emergency services were helping the injured to receive care.