Rwanda’s political landscape, particularly the overwhelming support President Paul Kagame receives in elections, highlights the nation’s remarkable transformation.

Whilst some international critics question the legitimacy of Kagame’s electoral dominance, these critiques are often based on misconceptions, rooted in ignorance of Rwanda’s political realities, history, and the strong bond between the people and their leader.

Rwanda’s elections stand in stark contrast to many nations where elections are marred by violence, corruption, and instability.

In Rwanda, elections are not times of division but moments for reflection, unity, and celebration of the country’s progress.

This peaceful, orderly process is a testament to Rwanda’s stability and political maturity.

Rwanda’s True Democracy: A Government of the People

“Government of the people, by the people, for the people” is an ideal in many countries, but in Rwanda, it is a lived reality.

Under Kagame’s leadership, the government listens to its citizens, prioritising their needs and reflecting their will.

This commitment to democracy is evident in the trust Rwandans place in their president—who has become not just a leader but a unifier who fosters national pride.

Unlike in many other nations where citizens demand their leaders step down, the Rwandan people overwhelmingly request that Kagame remain in office.

This widespread support demonstrates the profound bond between the people and their leader, driven by his efforts to steer Rwanda towards peace, prosperity, and national unity.

From Tragedy to Triumph

Rwanda’s strength lies in its people, who have shown extraordinary resilience in the face of unimaginable challenges.

The 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi, which claimed the lives of more than a million people, could have torn the country apart.

Yet, Rwanda has not only survived but thrived, becoming a model of recovery, unity, and forward-thinking development.

Rwanda is more than a nation—it is a spirit.

The country’s resilience is deeply embedded in its identity, with a shared commitment to overcoming the scars of the past.

Rwanda’s transformation is driven by unity, respect for heritage, and the collective strength of its people.

President Kagame’s legacy, a Transformational Leader

Critics often misunderstand President Kagame, labelling him a dictator.

To Rwandans, however, he is a symbol of hope, strength, and transformation.

Under his leadership, Rwanda has been transformed from a divided, war-torn country to one that is united, peaceful, and economically successful.

Kagame has erased ethnic divisions and fostered national pride, leading the country towards a bright future.

Whilst critics focus on narrow perceptions of Kagame, Rwandans recognise that his leadership is about much more than maintaining power.

It is about empowering citizens, particularly the youth, and securing a future of peace and prosperity for all Rwandans.

The unfortunate critiques, Motives and Misconceptions

Many of the critics who seek to undermine Kagame’s leadership and Rwanda’s success come from outside the country.

Some Western politicians and media personalities, seeking to maintain control over Africa’s resources and influence, attempt to discredit Kagame in favour of leaders who align with their agendas.

These voices do not advocate for democracy but for the continued exploitation of Africa’s resources.

Some critics also come from within Rwanda—individuals who oppose the government’s focus on unity, accountability, and national development.

Many are connected to the perpetrators of the Genocide Against the Tutsi or those who fled the country to escape justice.

Others are corrupt figures who seek to destabilise the nation and return to a system where their illegal actions can go unchecked.

Finally, some critics come from a place of ignorance.

They lack first-hand knowledge of Rwanda and base their views on biased media portrayals.

Sadly, many of these critics are fellow Africans who suffer from an inferiority complex, unable to accept that African nations can govern themselves effectively.

This mindset holds back the continent’s growth and independence.

Rwanda is a Model for African Sovereignty

Despite the challenges, Rwanda remains resolute in its mission for sovereignty and self-determination.

Rwanda stands as a beacon for the entire African continent, showing that African nations can rise above foreign influence and chart their own course.

Rwanda’s example proves that it is possible to build a future grounded in dignity, unity, and self-reliance.

This vision is inspired by Pan-African leaders like Kwame Nkrumah, Patrice Lumumba, and Marcus Garvey, who fought for an Africa free from foreign domination.

Rwanda’s rise is part of the broader movement for African sovereignty, with the nation leading by example.

Rwanda’s commitment to Africa’s future is also reflected in the launch of the African School of Governance in Kigali.

Co-founded by President Kagame and other African leaders, this institution aims to train the next generation of African leaders.

These leaders will be equipped to tackle the continent’s unique challenges and provide sustainable solutions.

The school stands as a symbol of Rwanda’s leadership in shaping Africa’s future.

Rwanda’s Journey as a Global Example

Rwanda’s journey under Kagame’s leadership is a story of resilience, unity, and progress.

Whilst some critics label him a dictator, to the Rwandan people, Kagame is a symbol of hope and transformation.

Rwanda’s remarkable recovery from division to unity and prosperity stands as an inspiration to the world.

As Rwanda continues to rise, it serves as a beacon of hope and a model for other African nations.

It shows that with strong leadership, unity, and resilience, Africa can chart its own destiny and build a prosperous future, free from foreign influence and control.

The writer, Bertin K. Ganza, is a Pan-African and Poet