Rethinking Legal Tech In The Digital Economy

The legal industry is undergoing a profound transformation driven by rapid advancements in technology and the evolving digital economy.

However, this change is often met with skepticism, with some arguing that “nothing works” and doubting the potential of legal tech to bring about meaningful change.

From corporate law to cybersecurity, family law to financial regulation, we will explore how technology is reshaping legal work. This examination will include successes, challenges, and future possibilities.

This series aims to inform, challenge, and inspire legal professionals, tech enthusiasts, and anyone curious about the future of law.

Resistance to Change

Legal technology and the broader digital economy often encounter resistance from some legal professionals who believe that AI, blockchain, and automation present more risks than rewards. Factors such as legacy systems, regulatory uncertainty, and the complexity of legal work make innovation seem impractical.

Additionally, a history of failed or underwhelming legal tech solutions reinforces this doubt.

A New Perspective

Instead of questioning whether legal tech “works,” we should consider when, where, and how it delivers value.

Incremental Innovation Over Disruption: Rather than replacing lawyers, AI assists them in drafting, reviewing, and predicting legal outcomes.

Interoperability Matters: Legal tech is most effective when it integrates seamlessly with existing systems, avoiding the need for a complete overhaul.

Regulation as an Enabler, Not a Barrier: Governments and institutions can create policies that promote responsible innovation instead of stifling it. Legal tech startups and alternative legal service providers (ALSPs) are reshaping traditional legal models.

Moving beyond our mindset, the real challenge lies not in choosing between skepticism and optimism, but in asking: What works, for whom, and in what context?

The Evolution of Law and Legal Tech

Rather than replacing established legal frameworks, technology is creating a new legal ecosystem—a hybrid of human expertise and automation.

Digital-first regulations, such as the AI Act and e-commerce laws, pave the way for tech-driven legal frameworks rather than reactive governance.

The Future of Law in the Digital Economy

Smart contracts are not the end of traditional contracts; they are reshaping commercial transactions, compliance, and dispute resolution.

RegTech and AI-driven compliance tools are changing how companies navigate e-commerce regulations.

Decentralized legal frameworks, including Online Dispute Resolution and blockchain-based arbitration, challenge existing jurisdictional rules.

Transformation Requires Pragmatism

Legal professionals must shift from outright rejection (“Nothing works”) or blind adoption (“Everything works”) to strategic implementation (“What works, where?”).

Success hinges on incremental adoption, regulatory clarity, and balancing efficiency with legal integrity.

From Debate to Action

Instead of questioning whether legal tech “works,” we should focus on when and where technology adds value and how regulation can evolve to support digital transformation. What models of law—AI-assisted, decentralized, automated—can coexist with traditional legal frameworks?

Legal Tech: A Standard Definition

The scope of legal technology has evolved alongside advancements in technology. Initially, it referred to applications that digitized administrative processes in legal practice, thereby enhancing efficiency.

However, throughout the 2010s, more advanced solutions emerged, including software designed to support core legal tasks such as case assessment and contract evaluation.

Today, many of these assessments can even be fully automated.

For this article, I will adopt a comprehensive definition: Legal Tech encompasses digital applications and systems designed to facilitate legal services and improve accessibility for a wider audience.

Key Differences Between Applications

While there is broad consensus on the general definition of legal technology, opinions differ on how to distinguish between its various types. Below, we outline some of the most widely recognized classifications.

As part of our ongoing series dissecting key aspects of FinTech and clarifying its most discussed terms, it is essential to explore areas particularly relevant to compliance and legal professionals in financial institutions, namely Regulatory Technology (RegTech), Legal Technology (LegalTech or LawTech) and Taxation Technlogy (TaxTech).

Legal technology is not a new concept; technology has long played a crucial role in the work of both in-house legal teams and law firms.

However, two key developments are driving a transformation that is reshaping the legal industry.

First, the emergence of cutting-edge innovations such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, advanced data analytics, smart contracts, and blockchain is revolutionizing traditional legal processes. Second, the legal market presents a significant financial opportunity, generating billions in revenue and attracting disruptive startups eager to establish their presence.

While LegalTech solutions often overlap in functionality, they can be broadly categorized into ten distinct service areas: Practice Management Software, Legal Marketplaces and Networks, Document Management, Contract Management, E-Discovery, Legal Research, Smart Contract and Transaction Management, Document Automation, Case Management and Litigation Support, and Business Intelligence and Analytics.

The next episode will examine practice management software (PMS) and its integration with legal technology and regulatory technology in Rwanda.

The author, Salim Mugisha Munana, is a researcher and author specialising in the intersection of economics, law, and taxation. His work focuses on Financial Technology (FinTech), Legal Technology (LegTech), Regulatory Technology (RegTech), Taxation Technology (TaxTech), Supervision Technology (SuperTech), and the Digital Economy.