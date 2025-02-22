EduTech Monday Series is Back: Why Rwanda is Prioritizing Tech Teachers

Rwanda is doubling down on its commitment to digitalization in education, with a renewed focus on training teachers to integrate technology into the classroom.

The Government, recognizing the critical role of technology in shaping the future workforce, has launched a series of initiatives aimed at equipping educators with the digital competencies necessary to prepare students for the 21st-century economy.

This push is underscored by the restart of the Weekly EduTech Monday Series on KT Radio 96.7FM. The show aims to foster dialogue and innovation in education technology.

Rwanda’s education system aims to promote equitable and quality learning, with a strong emphasis on integrating technology for teaching and learning.

The Education Sector Strategic Plan (ESSP) 2018/19–2023/24 outlines clear objectives for enhancing the quality of education, including the integration of ICT across all levels of learning.

However, significant challenges remain, particularly in the areas of teacher training, digital infrastructure, and access to digital content. The Government of Rwanda is committed to bridging these gaps to ensure that every student has access to a high-quality, technology-enabled education.

Teacher Data and Skill Gaps

According to the Education Statistical Yearbook 2021-22, there are 65,109 teachers across primary and secondary schools in Rwanda. 42,073 are teaching in primary schools and 23,036 in secondary schools.

However, a substantial portion of these teachers lacks the necessary qualifications and training to effectively integrate technology into their teaching.

In 2021/22, the pupil-qualified teacher ratio stood at 56:1 for primary schools and 22:1 for secondary schools, falling short of the government’s target of 48:1 for primary and 29:1 for secondary schools.

Moreover, a significant number of teachers are not trained in the use of ICT for pedagogical purposes. The 2018 ICT Profile by the Ministry of ICT and Innovation reveals that only 26% of teachers have received basic ICT training, and just 8% have been trained in advanced ICT pedagogy.

This shortage of digitally literate teachers poses a significant barrier to the effective implementation of the competency-based curriculum, which emphasizes the development of problem-solving, critical thinking, and digital literacy skills.

Digitalization Initiatives

To address these challenges, the Government has launched several initiatives aimed at enhancing teacher digital skills.

The Teacher Management Information System (TMIS), is designed to improve teacher management and provide a centralized database of teacher qualifications and training.

However, the system faces challenges due to limited internet connectivity and insufficient access to ICT devices** in many schools. The government is working to expand smart classrooms and internet connectivity to ensure that teachers can fully utilize the TMIS and other digital tools.

Another key initiative is the National Teacher Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Framework. This framework aims to address four key challenges: the lack of practical guidance on quality teaching, the disconnect between teacher competencies and career development, and the insufficient support for teacher performance evaluation.

The CPD framework emphasizes school-based mentoring, external coaching, and in-school support to ensure that teachers receive the training they need to integrate ICT into their classrooms.

EduTech Series Monday: Fostering Dialogue and Innovation

The restart of the EduTech Monday Series on KT Radio is another important step in Rwanda’s digitalization journey. Produced in partnership with Mastercard Foundation and the ICT Chamber of the Private Sector Federation (PSF), the show provides a platform for educators, parents, and students to discuss the challenges and opportunities of integrating technology into the classroom.

The inaugural show for 2025 scheduled Monday February February 24, will discuss the theme; ‘Upskilling Teachers for a Tech-Driven Classroom‘. Panelists including tech teachers will share experiences at to how they have been excel.

One of the recurring themes on the show is the need for more relevant digital content that aligns with the competency-based curriculum.

By prioritizing the training of tech-savvy teachers, Rwanda is laying the foundation for a knowledge-based economy that can compete globally.

The KT Radio show will be also be aired and syndicated live via YouTube and other social media platforms like X, Facebook and Instagram.