Rwanda Leads EAC In Anti-Corruption Efforts, Climbs Global CPI Rankings

Rwanda has reaffirmed its commitment to fighting corruption, achieving its highest-ever score in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, published by Transparency International.

The report highlights Rwanda’s continued progress, with a score of 57 per cent, up from 53 per cent in 2023.

This improvement places the country third in Sub-Saharan Africa, up from fourth the previous year.

Rwanda remains the top-ranked nation in East Africa and has climbed to 43rd globally, advancing from 49th in 2023.

Across Africa, Rwanda and Botswana share third place with 57 per cent. Seychelles leads with 72 per cent, followed by Cabo Verde at 62 per cent.

In East Africa, Rwanda leads the region, followed by Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Burundi.

Marie Immaculée Ingabire, Chairperson of TI-Rwanda, emphasized that the country’s CPI improvement reflects the government’s strong anti-corruption stance.

“The country’s firm political will and zero-tolerance approach continue to drive positive change. With this momentum, we can achieve even better results as we have the necessary institutions to strengthen anti-corruption efforts,” Ingabire stated.

However, she acknowledged that challenges remain, as identified in TI-Rwanda’s Rwanda Bribery Index.

“To sustain and build on this progress, all stakeholders must enhance collaboration and intensify anti-corruption efforts,” she added.

Apollinaire Mupiganyi, Executive Director of TI-Rwanda and newly appointed TI Board member, attributed Rwanda’s high ranking to strong accountability measures and anti-corruption policies. He noted that Rwanda’s score of 57 per cent surpasses those of Asia and the Americas, which remain below 50 per cent.

Rwanda’s 2024 CPI ranking is based on seven key sources, including the African Development Bank CPIA, the World Economic Forum EOS, the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index, Global Insights Country Risk Ratings, the World Bank CPIA, the Bertelsmann Foundation Transformation Index, and the Varieties of Democracy Project, where Rwanda scored lower.

Commenting on Rwanda’s democracy-related scores, Albert Rwego Kavatiri, TI-Rwanda Program Manager, suggested that these assessments do not fully reflect Rwanda’s governance model.

“One day, the world will better understand Rwanda’s democratic approach. For now, we cannot change external perceptions, even if they do not reflect reality,” Kavatiri remarked.

Global Corruption Trends and Climate Impact

The 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index reveals that corruption remains a major global challenge, particularly in addressing the climate crisis.

Transparency International warns that corruption obstructs effective climate policies and governance, with over two-thirds of countries scoring below 50 on the index.

The global average score remains at 43, highlighting the need for stronger anti-corruption measures.

Transparency International links corruption to weakened democracy, instability, and human rights violations, urging governments to prioritize anti-corruption initiatives for sustainable development and climate resilience.

François Valérian, Chair of Transparency International, emphasized the urgency of action.

“Corruption is a growing global threat that weakens democracy, stability, and human rights. The international community must prioritize anti-corruption efforts to counter authoritarianism and build a peaceful, free, and sustainable world. This year’s CPI trends highlight the need for concrete action,” he stated.

Maíra Martini, CEO of Transparency International, stressed the importance of integrating anti-corruption measures into climate initiatives.

“We must eliminate corruption before it fully derails climate action. Governments and multilateral organizations must embed anti-corruption safeguards into climate initiatives to protect resources, rebuild trust, and maximize impact. Corrupt influences shape policies, silencing journalists, activists, and advocates for sustainability. True climate resilience demands a decisive response to these threats,” Martini asserted.

The 2024 CPI report underscores the urgent need for global leaders to intensify anti-corruption measures as part of broader efforts to protect democracy, strengthen governance, and combat climate change.