Minister Nduhungirehe, Acting U.S Assistant Secretary Of State For Africa Discuss Regional Situation

Rwanda and the United States have held talks aimed at strengthening relations between the two counties as well as matters relation to regional security, particularly the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe said he held a productive call with Amb. Troy Fitrell, Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs on a wide range of issues.

“Their discussion focused on further strengthening bilateral relations between Rwanda and the U.S , the current situation in the Eastern DRC, the positive outcome of the joint EAC-SADC Summit and finding a sustainable path to peace in the region,” the Ministry said.

Troy Fitrell, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, is well versed with the African continent, having previously served as United States Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea.

He previously held positions as Director of the Offices of West African Affairs and Southern African Affairs, as Chargé d’Affaires and as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. embassies in Ethiopia and Mauritius, and as Deputy Director of the Office of International Security Cooperation in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

He also served overseas at the U.S. embassies in Portugal, Guatemala, Zambia, Ghana, and Denmark.