After Qatar, Can Rwanda Trust Congo’s Tshisekedi This Time?

At a high-stakes diplomatic meeting in Doha, President Paul Kagame reaffirmed Rwanda’s unwavering commitment to regional peace while making it clear that Rwanda’s national security remains non-negotiable.

The meeting, hosted by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, brought Kagame and his Congolese counterpart, President Félix Tshisekedi, together for yet another round of discussions aimed at easing tensions between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

While Qatar’s mediation efforts were framed as constructive in a joint statement, Kigali and Kinshasa later issue their own statements.

Statement issued by Village Urugwiro underscored Rwanda’s continued commitment to dialogue while reiterating its position that any peace process must address the security concerns that have plagued the region for decades.

Rwanda’s Position: Dialogue, Not Dictates

Rwanda’s account of the meeting was measured and deliberate, avoiding sweeping declarations that might suggest an immediate resolution to the longstanding dispute.

Unlike the DRC’s statement, which claimed that an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” had been agreed upon, Rwanda’s version made no such commitment.

Instead, Kigali emphasized the importance of continued diplomatic engagement while making it clear that Rwanda will not accept any resolutions that fail to address the root causes of instability in eastern DRC.

A key outcome of the meeting was the reaffirmation of support for the EAC-SADC process as the primary mechanism for resolving the conflict.

Rwanda has long maintained that solutions must come from regional initiatives rather than external diplomatic pressure.

Kagame emphasized that any progress in peace negotiations must align with these regional frameworks, ensuring a coordinated and inclusive approach.

Another crucial point Kigali highlighted—one largely absent from the DRC’s version of events—was the need to address the threat posed by the FDLR, a genocidal force operating in eastern DRC.

Rwanda has consistently demanded that the international community and the Congolese government take decisive action against the FDLR, whose continued presence in the region remains a major security threat. Kagame used the meeting to stress that ignoring this issue undermines any serious attempts at peace.

Additionally, Rwanda underscored the importance of security guarantees, not just for Rwanda but for the entire Great Lakes region.

Kigali has long argued that sustainable peace cannot be achieved unless regional security is prioritized. This contrasts with the DRC’s framing of the meeting, which placed a stronger emphasis on ceasefire agreements without addressing underlying security concerns.

One of the most significant takeaways from the discussion was the urgent call for direct political dialogue with the AFC/M23 rebel movement. Rwanda and other regional actors have repeatedly urged Kinshasa to engage directly with M23, recognizing that excluding the group from negotiations only prolongs the conflict.

Kagame stressed that resolving the crisis requires addressing the grievances of all involved parties rather than resorting to military action alone.

Despite the challenges, Kagame expressed cautious optimism about the prospects for peace. He acknowledged that while progress has been slow, diplomatic efforts could yield results if all stakeholders commit to meaningful dialogue. “With all parties working together, things can move forward faster,” Kagame said, signaling his belief that regional cooperation remains the best path forward.

Qatar’s Neutrality and the Pattern of Differing Accounts

As the host of the discussions, Qatar took a neutral stance, issuing a carefully worded statement that positioned the meeting as part of broader efforts to promote peace and stability in the Great Lakes region.

The Qatari government emphasized its role as a facilitator rather than an enforcer, avoiding any mention of specific agreements or commitments.

This discrepancy follows a well-documented pattern in past diplomatic efforts. Previous peace talks—whether under Angola’s Luanda Process, Kenya’s Nairobi Process, or East African Community-led initiatives—have often ended with conflicting narratives. Time and again, Kinshasa has framed these discussions as securing major concessions from Rwanda, while Kigali’s position has remained firm: Rwanda will engage in diplomacy but not at the expense of its national security.

In 2022 and 2023, similar disagreements followed meetings between President Kagame and Tshisekedi, with the DRC asserting that Rwanda had agreed to withdraw alleged support for the M23 rebel group—claims that Rwanda categorically denied.

These previous inconsistencies have only fueled further mistrust and cast doubt on the effectiveness of mediation efforts that fail to produce a unified understanding of what was agreed upon. Qatar could offer that silver lining of hope.

Security First: Kagame’s Clear Message

For Rwanda, security remains the top priority. Kagame’s message in Doha was clear—Rwanda will not accept any resolution that does not acknowledge its legitimate security concerns.

Kigali has long called for a regional approach to addressing insecurity, one that includes holding the Congolese government accountable for disarming the armed groups that have destabilized the region for decades.

Rwanda has also emphasized that peace talks cannot be based on political rhetoric alone. Without concrete actions to address the presence of the FDLR and other armed groups, any agreements reached will remain superficial and ineffective.

Kagame’s firm stance reflects Rwanda’s broader foreign policy approach, which prioritizes stability and sovereignty over external diplomatic pressure.

The situation in eastern DRC remains complex, with multiple actors involved, including regional and international stakeholders. While diplomatic engagements like the Doha meeting are necessary, Rwanda has made it clear that lasting peace will not be achieved through one-sided agreements or external pressure alone.

The real test lies in whether the DRC is willing to address its internal governance and security challenges rather than externalizing blame.