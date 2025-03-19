DRC Crisis: Cautious Optimism As Presidents Kagame, Tshisekedi Hold Talks In Qatar

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday attended a meeting with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart, Felix Antoine Tshisekedi, hosted by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, at Lusail Palace, aimed at deescalating tensions and restore peace in Eastern DRC.

The meeting in Qatar reiterated the leaders’ support to the EAC-SADC process as the primary mechanism towards a sustainable solution to the conflict in DRC. The need to address the issue of FDLR genocidal forces and to have security guarantees for Rwanda and the region was also emphasized.

According to the Office of the President, the two leaders also discussed the urgent need for direct political dialogue with AFC/M23 as key to addressing the root causes of the conflict in Eastern DRC.

“President Kagame expressed his belief that with all parties working together, things can move forward faster. He thanked His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his support towards constructive dialogue and tangible solutions to achieve durable peace in DRC and the region,” the President’s office posted.

A joint statement issued by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the trilateral meeting

took note of the progress made in the Luanda and Nairobi processes, as well as the joint EAC-SADC summit held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on February 8, 2025.

“The Heads of State reaffirmed the commitment of all parties to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire as agreed at the said summit. The Heads of State then agreed on the need to continue the discussions initiated in Doha in order to establish solid foundations for lasting peace as envisioned in the Luanda/Nairobi process, now merged and/or aligned,” the statement reads in part.

The two leaders commended Qatar for its role in organizing this fruitful meeting, which helped build confidence in a shared commitment to a secure and stable future for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region.

The meeting in Qatar was met by cautious optimism, with social media users expressing hope that the two leaders will work out a solution to the conflict which has gripped the Great Lakes Region.