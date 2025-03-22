Fasting for Health: Beyond The Three-Meal Tradition

What if I told you that the conventional idea of three meals a day might not be the best for your health?

Or that skipping lunch and going to bed slightly hungry could actually aid your body in healing and repairing itself?

It might sound surprising, but research and personal experience reveal that fasting—when done thoughtfully—can bring about remarkable benefits.

And did you know breakfast doesn’t necessarily have to be eaten in the morning?

It’s not about the time you eat, but rather about breaking the fast your body has undergone during sleep.

You could have breakfast at 7 a.m., 2 p.m., or even noon.

The human body is a marvel, working in ways that many still don’t fully understand.

You’ve likely heard of fasting, especially in religious contexts.

Many faiths include fasting as part of their spiritual rituals.

For example, Catholics practise fasting during Lent, Muslims observe Ramadan, and the Ethiopian Orthodox Church follows a 55-day fasting period, starting after Cheese Monday and ending on the eve of Easter.

This tradition, known as the “Lenten Fast,” includes a period called the “Great Fast,” which mirrors the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the wilderness.

Followers avoid animal products, such as meat, dairy, eggs, and sometimes fish, during this time.

While we are often told that we must eat regularly, our bodies actually don’t need as much food as we tend to believe.

In fact, overeating can sometimes lead to discomfort.

When we fast, we give our bodies a chance to reset, regenerate, and repair.

I’ve been practising intermittent fasting for 16 hours a day for the past four years, a habit I embraced after reading Ikigai.

This book explores how to live a longer, more fulfilling life, and it highlights the lifestyles of people in Okinawa, Japan—many of whom live beyond 100 years.

Their longevity is attributed to a balanced diet, physical activity, strong social connections, and mindfulness.

Initially, fasting can be a challenge.

We’re conditioned to eat at set times, often when we’re not truly hungry.

It’s also tough when those around us are eating.

However, once you realise that your body doesn’t actually require as much food as you think, fasting becomes much easier.

Fasting isn’t just a religious practice—it can evolve into a lifestyle choice that rejuvenates your body and mind.

One of the most popular methods of fasting today is intermittent fasting, where you limit your eating to a specific window of time each day.

For instance, you might eat between 12 noon and 6 p.m., leaving you fasting for 18 hours.

Some go even further and consume only one meal a day.

The key to successful fasting lies not in how much you eat, but in ensuring that your meals are nutritious and balanced during the eating window.

I’ve also experimented with longer water fasts.

The first time I fasted for three days, I was nervous if I could I make it.

The first night was particularly difficult, and I even considered quitting.

But a friend, Dianah, offered me valuable advice: “You are not your thoughts.”

That simple reminder helped me push through.

By the second and third days, my energy levels surged as my body began tapping into its stored fat for fuel.

By the end of the fast, I felt incredible, revitalised, and eager to nourish my body with a healthy meal.

So, how does the body respond to prolonged fasting?

After 12 hours, the body begins to break down glycogen into glucose for energy.

Insulin levels drop, and fat starts to be used as fuel, helping stabilise blood sugar levels.

After 24 hours, the liver produces ketones, and fat burning becomes more efficient.

By 36 hours, the body enters autophagy, a process where cells repair and regenerate.

After 48 hours of fasting, autophagy peaks, which may support longevity and cellular rejuvenation.

At 72 hours, immune system regeneration and hormonal changes take place, further enhancing overall health.

Fasting has numerous health benefits, such as improved metabolism, reduced inflammation, and better blood sugar regulation.

However, it’s essential to consider your personal health, lifestyle, and activity level before adopting a fasting regimen.

Always consult a doctor, especially if you’re planning longer fasts or have underlying health concerns.

Ultimately, fasting is not just about abstaining from food.

It’s about offering your body the space to rest, repair, and reset, ultimately allowing you to feel better both physically and mentally.