Nigeria Triumphs Over Rwanda In Kigali: Who To Blame?

Rwanda’s national football team, the Amavubi, suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Nigeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, a result that has left many questioning the team’s performance and future prospects. The loss, which took place in front of 45,000 spectators at Kigali’s Amahoro Stadium, has seen Rwanda drop to third place in Group C, with just seven points after five matches.

A Costly Setback for Rwanda

Heading into the match, Nigeria was under significant pressure, having failed to secure a win in any of their last four qualifying fixtures, which included three draws and a loss. With only three points to their name, the Super Eagles were ranked fifth in the group. On the other hand, Rwanda was in a strong position, leading the group with seven points from two wins, one draw, and one loss.

However, despite their advantageous position and the support of a home crowd, Rwanda failed to capitalize on Nigeria’s poor form. From the outset, Nigeria dominated the match, with Amavubi unable to respond effectively.

Who’s Responsible for the Loss?

The defeat marked a pivotal moment for Rwanda’s new head coach, Algerian Adel Amrouche, who is still in the early stages of his tenure following the departure of German coach Torsten Frank Spittler. Spittler left the team under controversial circumstances after his contract renewal was not finalized.

Amrouche’s squad selection for this match saw only minor changes from the previous campaign. He recalled several players who had been absent, including Hakim Sahabo, Ishimwe Pierre, Manishimwe Djabel, Ishimwe Anicet, and Rafael York. A notable tactical decision saw the benching of experienced attacking midfielder Muhire Kevin, with Sahabo being handed a starting role. However, this strategic shift had little effect on the outcome.

From the first whistle, Nigeria took control. The breakthrough came in the 11th minute when Süper Lig striker Victor Osimhen capitalized on a defensive lapse by the Amavubi. Rwanda’s struggles continued, and just before halftime, a marking error from center-back Manzi Thierry allowed Osimhen to score again in the 45th minute, doubling Nigeria’s advantage.

Despite some tactical adjustments in the second half, Amrouche’s changes were unable to alter the course of the match, and Rwanda remained scoreless.

Looking Ahead: A Critical Challenge

With this loss, Rwanda now sits third in Group C, trailing behind South Africa and Benin. Nigeria, meanwhile, has moved up to fourth place with six points, closing the gap on Rwanda.

The focus now shifts to a crucial upcoming fixture against Lesotho on Tuesday. For Amrouche and his squad, a victory is vital to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Without a win, their chances of qualification may be severely compromised, leaving Amavubi fans anxiously awaiting the next chapter in this high-stakes qualifier campaign.