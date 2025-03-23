DRC Conflict: Rwanda Welcomes M23 Ceasefire, Progress In Peace Processes

There is a promise for calm in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), after the AFC/M23 announced a unilateral ceasefire, agreeing to withdraw from the town of Walikale, to pave way for dialogue, to find a solution to the conflict that has gripped the eastern part of the country.

Rwanda has welcomed the decision by the rebel movement to halt its advance to create a window for ongoing peace processes to continue, in a bid to find a permanent solution to the conflict.

“Rwanda welcomes M23’s announcement on the repositioning of its forces from Walikale in support of peace initiatives underway, as well as DRC’s announcement that all offensive operations by FARDC and Wazalendo will be halted,” a statement issued by the Office of the Government Spokesperson Sunday reads.

“Rwanda is committed to working with all parties to ensure adherence to commitments, particularly in the context of the Joint EAC-SADC Summit process and other initiatives which pave the way towards a lasting political and security settlement for the region,” it added

The rebel movement, which has been advancing fast, threatening to capture more towns, until the government in Kinshasa agrees to engage in dialogue, said in a March 22 announcement that they will not hold back if the Congolese government forces FARDC and allied armed groups attack their positions during that period.

It is a decision that was received by mixed reactions, with many on social media expressing optimism that the lull might hold for a while, with the government forces FARDC confirming that they will not be attacking M23 positions, as it happened in the past.

Similar ceasefires have been announced by the rebels in the past, but instead the FARDC and allied militia groups use the opportunity to intensify attacks.

It appears that the government of President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi has finally succumbed to pressure, accepting to dialogue with M23, who pulled out from earlier peace talks, which were scheduled for March 18 in Luanda, Angola, after the European Union (EU) announced fresh sanctions on the movement’s leaders on the eve of the dialogue, causing a major setback in the peace process.

The Alliance Fleuve Congo/M23 said the unilateral ceasefire is similar to the one they declared on February 22, 2025, to allow the Nairobi and Luanda peace processes, as well as the joint East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Cooperation (SADC) joint summit to discuss solutions to the conflict, but the FARDC at the time continued to attack their positions.

“To support peace initiatives aimed at fostering conditions conducive to political dialogue addressing the root causes of the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23) has decided to reposition its forces from the town of Walikale and its surrounding areas,” the group said in its announcement to hold back from the strategic town.

“We call upon the residents of Walikale and their community leaders to take the necessary measures to ensure the security and protection of the civilian population and their property during this transition,” a statement issued by the group spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka, read in part.

The rebels said they remained committed to a peaceful resolution of the conflict and reiterated their commitment to protect and defend the civilian population as well as its positions during that period of a lull in fighting.

In response, the FARDC said they will hold back from attacking M23 positions, for the first time, issuing a statement that does not mention Rwanda or the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), since the conflict unfolded, and for the first time desisting from calling the M23 a terrorist organisation.

“The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo acknowledge the decision announced this Saturday, March 22, 2025, by the Congo River Alliance (AFC) and the March 23 Movement (M23) to withdraw from Walikale, in North Kivu Province, in implementation of the joint declaration of March 18, 2025, between the State of Qatar, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Republic of Rwanda,” said Maj. Sylvain Bomusa Efomi Ekenge, FARDC Spokesperson.

Ekenge said the FARDC will however vigilantly observe the withdrawal of “hostile forces” from Walikale to the east of Kibati, adding that they will refrain from any attacks.

“The FARDC will refrain from any offensive action against enemy forces and urge the Congolese self-defense forces [Wazalendo] to do the same in order to encourage de-escalation, the continuation of the Luanda and Nairobi processes, and to prioritize peace discussions and the successful conclusion of those recently initiated, in the interest of peace, in Doha, Qatar, and Washington, DC, United States of America,” Ekenge said.

However, in the same statement FARDC maintained a window through which they are likely to attack positions of M23, emphasizing that they reserve the right to act.

“At this stage, the FARDC, while remaining mobilized, reserves the right to intervene in the event of any hostile movement likely to compromise the pause in fighting and threaten the security of the population and their property, as well as the territorial integrity of our country,” Ekenge said.

On the other hand, M23 also emphasized that any provocation or renewed attacks by the coalition forces of the Kinshasa regime against the civilian population, including in liberated areas and our positions, will lead to an automatic reversal of the unilateral ceasefire.

Both announcements were met by mixed reactions, with many commenting that the DRC government forces and allied armed groups, including the FDLR are unlikely to observe the ceasefire, as it has happened in the past, while others expressed optimism that the government in Kinshasa has finally changed its stance, agreeing to engage in dialogue.

M23 had captured Walikale on Wednesday evening after days of fierce fighting with government troops and pro-government militias, known as Wazalendo, but the rebels on Saturday agreed to pull back from the town which is located 125 kilometers northwest of the eastern provincial capital, Goma.

President William Ruto of Kenya on Friday announced a scheduled virtual summit of leaders of the EAC/SADC scheduled for Monday, to follow up on the commitment to restore peace in the Eastern part of DRC.

The Heads of State and Government of EAC/SADC will convene their second joint Summit on Monday 24 March 2025 to address the critical security situation in the DRC. It will be jointly chaired by President Ruto, in his capacity as chairperson of the EAC and President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, who is also the chairperson of SADC.

Representing SADC will be its “Double Troika” Member States: Zimbabwe (Chair), Angola (former Chair), and Madagascar (incoming Chair); along with the three countries leading the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Affairs, which are Tanzania (Chair), Malawi (incoming Chair), and Zambia (former Chair).

Additional participants include South Africa, as a troop contributing country to the SADC Mission in the DRC, and the DRC.

The joint Summit is expected to deliberate on the report presented during the Joint EAC-SADC Ministerial Meeting held on 17 March 2025 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The March 18 meeting between President Paul Kagame and President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi in Kenya, has created optimism that a peaceful solution to the conflict will soon be found.