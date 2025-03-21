Government, One Acre Fund Partner to Plant 30 Million Trees in 2025

ONE ACRE FUND RWANDA LAUNCHES 2025 TREE SEED SYSTEMS & CARBON MARKET ROUNDTABLE TO SCALE REFORESTATION AND CLIMATE ACTION

KIGALI, Rwanda, March 21, 2024 – One Acre Fund Rwanda is taking a bold leap forward in its commitment to reforestation and climate resilience with the launch of the 2025 Tree Seed Systems & Carbon Market Roundtable on March 21, 2025. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Environment through the Rwanda Forestry Authority, in collaboration with One Acre Fund Rwanda and key partners, this discussion kick-starts the planning phase with the goal of planting 30 million trees this year, strengthening the country’s tree seed system, and unlocking new economic opportunities for farmers through Rwanda’s emerging carbon market.

Rwanda has long been a global leader in landscape restoration, with One Acre Fund having planted over 100 million trees since 2016 and aiming to reach 250 million trees by 2030. Building on this success, the focus areas in 2025 shall zone in on three critical areas: improving access to high-quality tree seeds, expanding carbon financing opportunities, and fostering public-private partnerships to ensure that reforestation efforts are both sustainable and impactful. “The success of Rwanda’s reforestation efforts hinges on strong partnerships and innovative solutions,” said Mrs. Beatrice Cyiza, permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment. “By enhancing access to certified tree seeds and creating new incentives through the carbon market, we are not only advancing climate resilience but also driving economic benefits for farmers across the country.”

At the heart of the roundtable discussion is a commitment to ensuring farmers have access to high-quality, certified tree seeds. One Acre Fund Rwanda, through its Tubura program, is scaling up seedling production by leveraging a network of over 2,000 community nurseries nationwide. These nurseries will produce a diverse mix of agroforestry, fruit, and indigenous trees, supporting reforestation efforts, boosting farm productivity, and advancing the government’s “5 Fruits per Household” initiative. “Farmers are the backbone of this initiative,” said Belinda Bwiza, Country Director of One Acre Fund Rwanda. “By investing in robust seed systems and providing access to quality seedlings, we are empowering them to restore degraded land, enhance biodiversity, and improve their livelihoods.”

Rwanda’s growing carbon market offers a unique opportunity for farmers to earn income while contributing to global climate goals. This roundtable session will explore innovative ways to integrate smallholder farmers into carbon financing models, ensuring they benefit directly from tree-planting efforts. One Acre Fund’s Forest and Land Restoration (FLR) program is already piloting projects where farmers receive payments for trees that sequester carbon, with plans to scale these efforts to 40,000 farmers in the coming years.

“Our vision is to make tree planting not just an environmental imperative but also an economic opportunity,” said Mrs. Belinda Bwiza, CEO of One Acre Fund Rwanda. “By connecting farmers to Rwanda’s carbon market, we can create lasting incentives for sustainable reforestation and climate action.”

The success of this initiative depends on the collective efforts of the government, private sector, and development partners. The campaign’s launch event will bring together key stakeholders—including policymakers, investors, and NGOs—to discuss strategies for scaling tree planting, improving seed quality, and expanding access to carbon markets. The 2025 Tree Seed Systems & Carbon Market roundtable session represents more than just planting trees; it is about restoring landscapes, strengthening food systems, and ensuring that Rwanda’s farmers are central to the country’s climate and economic future.

One Acre Fund Rwanda is a Community Benefit Company supporting smallholder farmers in Rwanda to build resilient communities by providing them with the agricultural resources, financing, and training they need to grow more food and become prosperous. Founded in 2007, One Acre Fund Rwanda serves millions of farmers across the country, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable, farmer-focused development. For more information, visit www.oneacrefund.org.

