Restoring Relations With Belgium Will Require Addressing The Root-Causes- Nduhungirehe

Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, has emphasised that the restoration of diplomatic relations with Belgium will require both countries to confront the underlying issues that have led to their current estrangement.

In an exclusive interview on Kigali Today’s Rwanda Behind the Headlines programme, Nduhungirehe provided insight into Rwanda’s position regarding the ongoing diplomatic rift with Belgium.

The interview also touched on broader regional issues, including the crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

On 17 March, the Government of Rwanda announced the immediate severance of diplomatic ties with Belgium, declaring all Belgian diplomats in Rwanda persona non grata and closing its embassy in Brussels.

The decision followed what Rwanda described as Belgium’s aggressive stance against Rwanda, particularly in relation to the DRC crisis, where Belgium has been seen as taking sides in the ongoing conflict.

In response, the Belgian government reciprocated by severing ties with Rwanda, marking a significant moment in the two countries’ long and complex history, which includes a difficult colonial past.

Minister Nduhungirehe pointed out that this is not the first time Rwanda and Belgium have faced such a diplomatic breakdown, and underscored that such decisions, while politically significant, could be reversed if the root causes of the tension are addressed.

“It is important to really address the issues that led to the severance of our relations in the first place,” said Nduhungirehe.

“Diplomatic relations are built on trust, mutual respect, and a desire for cooperation. When a country acts with hostility towards another, it undermines that trust and complicates efforts to restore ties.”

He further explained that the path to mending the relationship would require Belgium to reflect on its actions and adopt a more balanced approach towards Rwanda.

However, Nduhungirehe stated that Rwanda does not have immediate demands for Belgium at this time, as restoring relations is not a current priority.

“Our focus is on the future,” he said. “For any future restoration of relations, we must first address the root causes of our estrangement, including Belgium’s hostility towards Rwanda. This is a matter that Belgium itself will need to review and address.”

As both nations navigate the complexities of their diplomatic fallout, the hope remains that a path forward can be found through open dialogue and a renewed commitment to understanding and cooperation.