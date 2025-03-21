Radiant Unveils E-NSURE App to Revolutionize Rwanda’s Insurance Industry

E-NSURE, Rwanda’s pioneering digital insurance App, has officially launched, marking a significant milestone in the country’s insurance sector. The App is set to digitize how Rwandans purchase and renew their insurance policies, file claims, and manage their insurance needs by offering a seamless, fully digital experience that eliminates traditional in-person methods.

With the E-NSURE App, customers can:

✅ Purchase insurance policies from multiple insurance providers.

✅ Renew their insurance policies digitally.

✅ File claims and track their progress digitally.

✅ Access a user-friendly platform available in Kinyarwanda and English.

E-NSURE is honoured to partner with Radiant Insurance Company as the first insurance company to fully digitize its service delivery with E-NSURE App. This partnership empowers Radiant’s clients with convenient, fast, and paperless services, offering 24/7 access to policy purchases, renewals, and claims filing—anytime, anywhere. At no extra cost or fee.

Speaking at the launch event, the C.E.O of E-NSURE, Manzi Bruno Musinguzi, said:

“Our goal is to make it easier for Rwandans to access insurance services and to collaborate with insurance companies to enhance their service delivery through digitization. With E-NSURE, we are not just launching a mobile app—we are shaping the future of digital insurance in Rwanda.”

Marc RUGENERA, the Managing Director of Radiant Insurance Company, added:

“We are pleased with this partnership agreement with E-NSURE, and we are confident that this digital initiative will simplify and improve access to the various insurance services we offer for our clients and everyone who requires them.”

The launch of the E-NSURE App comes at a time when digital transformation is driving efficiency across industries in Rwanda. By reducing reliance on paperwork and physical visits, the E-NSURE App is expected to save time for policyholders, reduce operational costs for insurers, and enhance service delivery across the board.

About E-NSURE

E-NSURE is a digital insurance app designed to digitize the insurance experience for both customers and insurers in Rwanda. By simplifying insurance services and enabling seamless digital transactions, E-NSURE aims to enhance access to insurance solutions for all Rwandans.