Rwanda Government Expresses Concerns Over “Solidarity Congo” Concert

Rwanda Government spokesperson Yolande Makolo has stated that holding the planned “Solidarity Congo” concert on April 7—the same day designated for the 31st commemoration of the Genocide Against the Tutsi—disrespects the memory of genocide victims.

Every year on April 7, Rwanda and its global allies commemorate the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi, a day recognized by the United Nations General Assembly as the International Day of Reflection on the genocide.

Makolo expressed on X (formerly Twitter) that if the invited artists proceed with the concert, it would dishonor the memory of the victims.

The controversial concert is scheduled for April 7 in Paris and features top Congolese singer Maître Gims, who claims the proceeds will go to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to support Congolese citizens affected by the DRC crisis.

However, UNICEF’s Rwanda Country Office released a statement disassociating the agency from the event. “UNICEF will not receive any proceeds from the concert, and no person associated with UNICEF is part of the event,” the statement clarified.

Paris Security Concerns:

This week, Paris city authorities issued a cancellation order for the concert, citing security concerns. Paris Police Chief Laurent Nuñez urged the organizers to reschedule the event to a later date, citing the potential for public disorder.

The Rwandan diaspora in France has also threatened to stage protests outside the venue, should the concert take place at Bercy in Paris.