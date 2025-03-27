This is a statement from Government about the latest ranking by Moody’s.

STATEMENT ON MOODY’S RATING UPDATE ON RWANDA

Rwanda acknowledges the affirmation of a B2 rating by Moody’s, reflecting our strong economic growth and the confidence that both international and local investors have in our resilience and development agenda.

The outlook change from stable to negative is due to the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

It is important to note that these geopolitical tensions and insecurity are largely confined to the DRC and there is an African-led political process to resolve the crisis. We do not expect any significant developments that would adversely impact our economy.

The suspension of bilateral cooperation, including Rwanda suspending bilateral cooperation with Belgium, has limited effect on our overall economic stability. The government will continue to implement our National Strategy for Transformation through a combination of domestic and external resources, including recent tax policy reforms.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that 87.6% of Rwanda’s debt is concessional, with grace periods on repayments and low interest rates, which translates to low debt servicing costs.

Rwanda’s economy grew by 8.9% in 2024 and the economic outlook remains positive.

