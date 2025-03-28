Rwanda To Host First-Ever Africa Coffee and Tea Expo 2025

With over 207 million cups of Rwandan coffee enjoyed worldwide, Rwanda is set to host and take a leading role in showcasing the journey of coffee development at the first-ever Africa Coffee and Tea Expo 2025. The event aims to redefine the coffee narrative across the continent.

Rwanda has fostered growth in coffee consumption by increasing the number of coffee shops, empowering farmers, and advancing careers in barista craftsmanship.

Organised by the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), Rwanda Convention Bureau (RCB), and Rwanda Events, the expo will take place at the Kigali Convention Centre from July 7–8 under the theme “Africa Brewing for Prosperity.” It is expected to attract 800–1,000 industry players and 100 exhibitors.

On March 28, stakeholders were briefed on a comprehensive overview of the expo to gather insights, align strategic objectives, and set expectations aligned with the event’s goals.

Candy Basomingera, RCB Deputy CEO, stated that hosting this inaugural event goes beyond showcasing economic benefits. It provides a strategic platform to highlight Africa’s rich coffee and tea heritage.

“It is a strategic platform to showcase our rich heritage, attract investment, foster trade partnerships, and drive sustainable growth in these industries,” Basomingera said at the Industry Briefing Breakfast.

She added that by establishing the Africa Coffee and Tea Expo in Rwanda, RCB reinforces the country’s role as a leading MICE destination—one that facilitates connections, fosters collaboration, and delivers impact.

“Beyond the economic benefits, hosting such an event also strengthens the visibility of our industries, attracts international buyers, and provides learning opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs.”

The expo will be a stage for policymakers, exhibitors, buyers, cooperatives, and development partners to engage in meaningful dialogue and share innovations.

“It is through such platforms that we can enhance market access, promote value addition, and strengthen Africa’s competitive edge in the global market,” Basomingera emphasized.

At the briefing, some stakeholders shared their perceptions of Africa’s coffee and tea industries and highlighted the anticipated benefits of participating in the expo.

Donald Murphy, CEO of Rwanda Farmers’ Coffee, pointed out the need for change in coffee buying and selling trends in Africa. He argued that attracting retail buyers at the expo could redefine these trends.

“If we can attract retailers to this expo, then we will, for the first time, be talking to the right people,” Murphy said.

Richard Kellond, co-founder of Truth Coffee Roasting (South Africa), emphasized the importance of selling African coffee brands and blends. He noted that most coffee consumed globally comes from Africa and Brazil.

“Why are we not roasting and sending blended African coffee? It doesn’t have to be solely African coffee; it can be blended. We have an amazing coffee story, for example in Rwanda, but it is not being told enough. So let’s go out there and tell our story,” Kellond remarked.

Adding to the coffee narrative is Meti Shewaye Yilma, alias “Mama Kahawa,” an Ethiopian investor and owner of Casa BUNNA, a Kigali-based coffee shop specializing in blending Rwandan and Ethiopian coffee. Meti shared her journey, explaining how tasting Rwandan coffee in 2013 transformed her lifestyle and business, leading to blending both coffees for a perfect brew.

Dr. Martin Luther Mawo, Director of Sales and Marketing at Rwanda Mountain Tea, stressed the importance of value addition to improve global sales. He highlighted Rwanda’s ability to earn significant revenue from tea due to its high quality, despite low production volumes.

“We must focus on value addition—taking the products, branding them, telling the story, and selling it. To maximize this, we are working with farmers to optimize land use and improve tree quality to tell Rwanda’s story,” Mawo explained.

As the regulatory body for coffee and tea in Rwanda, NAEB plans to use the expo to encourage participation among local farmers and stakeholders.

“We have a product to expose to the world, but we face challenges with trading points that are still traditional, despite having an online trade platform. The expo will sensitize exporters to improve value addition and compete for better prices on the global market,” said Francis Twagirayezu, NAEB Marketing Manager.

Frank Murangwa, Regional Director for Africa at the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), highlighted Rwanda’s growing potential as a global event host. The industry generates approximately $30 billion annually.

“We’re excited to see this happening in Rwanda—showcasing the country’s products and potential in hosting events. Beyond that, we’re looking at job creation and other positive impacts on our economy,” Murangwa said.