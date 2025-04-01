Rwanda’s Mining Sector Employment Surges Beyond Pre-COVID19 Levels

The mining sector in Rwanda has not only recovered from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but has surged to new heights, surpassing pre-pandemic employment levels.

This progression reveals a dramatic rebound in mining employment, with the sector adding over 29,000 jobs between 2019 and 2024. The 2024 figure represents a staggering 53.8% increase compared to 2023, marking a historic high for the industry.

According to data from the Labour Force Survey 2024 conducted by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), the sector has demonstrated significant resilience and growth, with employment figures now exceeding those seen before the global health crisis.

To understand the scale of this recovery, let’s examine the employment trends in mining and quarrying from 2017 to 2024: These are the total number of employed people since 2017.

2017 47,496 Total employed 2018 62,563 2019 71,205 Pre-pandemic peak 2020 57,379 Initial pandemic impact 2021 29,928 Lowest point during the pandemic 2022 48,380 Early signs of recovery 2023 49,968 Continued upward trend 2024 76,866 Surpassing pre-pandemic levels

From Setbacks to Success

The sharp decline in mining employment during the pandemic years, particularly in 2021 when numbers plummeted to just 29,928, highlights the sector’s vulnerability to global economic shocks.

Lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, and reduced demand for raw materials contributed to this downturn. However, the sector’s ability to bounce back so robustly underscores its adaptability and strategic importance to Rwanda’s economy.

By 2024, the mining sector had not only regained lost ground but also surpassed its previous peak in 2019. This achievement reflects deliberate efforts by the government and private stakeholders to revive and expand the industry through targeted investments, improved regulatory frameworks, and enhanced infrastructure supporting mineral extraction and export.

Broader Implications

Last week, while appearing before a joint session of Parliament, the Prime Minister Dr Edouard Ngirente has told the Senators and Deputies that Rwanda’s mineral export revenues rose from $373 million in 2017 to $1.7 billion in 2024.

The premier attributed the growth to increased professionalism, rising investments, and a strong focus on value addition.

The resurgence of mining employment is more than just a statistical milestone—it signals broader economic recovery and transformation.

As one of the fastest-growing sectors in 2024, mining has played a critical role in absorbing labor force participants who may have been displaced during the pandemic. It has also contributed to narrowing regional disparities, as mining activities are often concentrated in rural areas that traditionally rely on subsistence agriculture.

Furthermore, the sector’s recovery aligns with Rwanda’s broader goals of economic diversification. Historically dominated by agriculture, the country’s labor market is increasingly shifting toward industrialization and value-added production.

Mining, alongside other growing sectors like construction and wholesale trade, exemplifies this shift and paves the way for sustainable development.

Overall, 430,845 net new jobs were added across all sectors between 2023 and 2024, reflecting robust employment growth driven by key sectors such as wholesale and retail trade, transportation, construction, and manufacturing. This is up from 258,000 new jobs created in the year 2022.

Mining Sector Income Trends

The income trends in the mining and quarrying sector in Rwanda reveal a consistent upward trajectory in average monthly salaries over the years.

Starting at 58,509 Rwandan Francs (RWF) in 2017, the average monthly salary increased steadily, reaching 63,346 RWF in 2018 and slightly dipping to 61,547 RWF in 2019.

However, from 2020 onward, there was significant growth, with salaries rising to 69,787 RWF , 75,148 RWF in 2021, and 88,877 RWF in 2022. By 2023, the average monthly salary peaked at 92,221 RWF , reflecting a substantial overall increase of 33,712 RWF (or approximately 57.6%) since 2017.

This steady rise in wages highlights the sector’s growing economic importance, improved productivity, and better compensation for workers, potentially driven by increased global demand for minerals, regulatory changes, or advancements in mining operations.

Looking Ahead

While the mining sector’s return to—and surpassing of—pre-pandemic employment levels is commendable, challenges remain. Ensuring environmental sustainability, addressing skill gaps, and promoting equitable benefits for local communities will be crucial to maintaining long-term growth.

As Rwanda continues its journey toward becoming a middle-income nation by 2035, the mining sector stands out as a beacon of hope and progress. Its rapid recovery and expansion demonstrate the power of strategic investments and policy reforms in driving post-crisis economic revitalization.

With over 76,000 employed by this sector as of 2024, the mining sector is no longer just an ancillary contributor—it is now a cornerstone of Rwanda’s evolving economy, poised to deliver even greater dividends in the years to come.

The upward trend in salaries also underscores the sector’s ability to provide more competitive and stable incomes, making it an increasingly attractive employment option in Rwanda.