Echoes of Silence: Rwanda’s Unbreakable Spirit of Remembrance

It is three days to a dark day for Rwanda. April 7. A dark day for Rwandans. It is a time to reflect, remember, and renew our commitment to “Never Again.”

For Rwandans both at home and abroad, this period is crucial. We take a moment to honor the more than one million lives lost and reaffirm our nation’s shared commitment to unity, truth, and justice. However, this period comes at a time when the world still belittles the genocide that befell Rwanda.

In countries like Belgium and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), campaigns against genocide commemoration are gaining momentum, adding to the pain of survivors and threatening efforts to preserve historical truth.

As Rwanda marks the 31st commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, we enter a period of deep reflection, unity, and remembrance. This is a time when we honor the more than one million lives brutally taken in one of the most horrific crimes of the 20th century. It is also a time to reaffirm our national and collective commitment to ensuring that genocide never happens again in Rwanda or anywhere else in the world.

For many Rwandans, both at home and abroad, April is not just another month on the calendar. It is a season of pain and resilience, sorrow and hope. It is a moment to stand together, to remember our past, and to forge ahead with renewed determination to build a stronger, united, and peaceful Rwanda. However, this commemoration period also comes at a time when genocide denial and distortion persist in various parts of the world, posing a significant challenge to the country’s efforts of preserving historical truth.

A Personal Journey through Rwanda’s Rebirth

I have witnessed Rwanda’s rebirth firsthand. As a child in 1994, I arrived in Rwanda, a country in ruins, struggling to recover from an unspeakable tragedy. The streets were filled with pain, loss, and uncertainty. Families were torn apart, and a once-vibrant society had been shattered. Yet, amid the destruction, I saw resilience—a determination among survivors to rebuild from the ashes.

Since 2005, I have walked this journey as a journalist, chronicling Rwanda’s transformation. Over the years, I have seen the scars of genocide slowly heal, not because the pain vanished, but because Rwandans made a conscious choice to move forward. I have met survivors who forgave those who wronged them, communities that chose reconciliation over revenge, and a nation that rebuilt itself through unity, justice, and determination.

The resilience of Rwanda is not just about infrastructure, economic growth, or security. It is about the people—their unwavering spirit, their refusal to be defined by the darkness of the past. I have seen how Rwanda turned its wounds into wisdom, ensuring that future generations never experience the horrors of division and hatred. From local reconciliation programs to national policies promoting unity, the country has shown the world what it means to rise from tragedy with dignity and strength.

The Importance of Commemoration

Genocide commemoration serves several critical purposes. First and foremost, it is an opportunity to pay tribute to the victims and offer support to the survivors, many of whom continue to grapple with the physical and emotional scars left by the genocide. It is a moment to remember the mothers, fathers, children, and entire families that were wiped out simply because they were Tutsi.

Secondly, commemoration reinforces our resolve as a nation. We reflect on how far we have come, from the ashes of genocide to a country that is now recognized for its peace, security, and development. Rwanda has built a new foundation based on unity, justice, and reconciliation. Remembering where we came from ensures that we never lose sight of the lessons learned and the sacrifices made to get here.

Most importantly, commemoration is an essential tool in the fight against genocide denial and revisionism. It is a reminder to the world that the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi was real, that it happened in broad daylight while the world watched and failed to intervene. To forget or distort this history is to betray the victims and their families.

The Challenge of Genocide Denial and Distortion

Despite the undeniable historical facts, genocide denial and minimization have continued to thrive in some parts of the world. Certain individuals, groups, and even governments have actively engaged in spreading false narratives to distort the truth about what happened in Rwanda between April and July 1994. This is particularly evident in countries like Belgium and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where anti-commemoration campaigns are gaining momentum.

Genocide denial takes many forms. Some claim that there was a “double genocide,” attempting to falsely equate the acts of self-defense by the Rwandan Patriotic Army (RPA) with the deliberate and systematic extermination of the Tutsi. Others go as far as to say that the genocide never happened, despite overwhelming evidence, including testimonies from survivors, mass graves, and even confessions from perpetrators.

Distortion is equally dangerous. It involves downplaying the scale of the genocide, shifting blame, or manipulating facts to suit political agendas. It is unacceptable that, 31 years later, certain individuals and groups still attempt to rewrite history.

Why the World Must Stand Against Denial

Genocide denial is not just an insult to the memory of the victims; it is also a direct threat to global peace and security. History has shown us that denying past atrocities creates conditions for future ones. When the Holocaust survivors said, “Never Again,” they hoped the world had learned its lesson. Yet, decades later, Rwanda suffered a genocide while the international community stood by in silence.

The world must recognize that genocide denial and distortion are not harmless opinions. They are dangerous propaganda tools used to justify hate, division, and even future violence. This is why Rwanda has taken a firm stance against denial and continues to advocate for stronger international action against those who seek to erase history.

The Role of Rwandans in Preserving Truth

As Rwandans, we bear the primary responsibility of ensuring that the truth about the genocide remains intact. Our country has made tremendous strides in documenting history, prosecuting perpetrators, and educating future generations about the dangers of hatred and divisionism.

There have been several initiatives to keep the country’s memory alive. However, we cannot afford to be complacent. Every Rwandan, regardless of where they live, has a role to play in countering genocide denial. We must continue sharing our stories, engaging in meaningful discussions, and challenging falsehoods whenever they arise. Survivors must be given the platform to tell their truths, and young people must be empowered to carry forward the legacy of remembrance.

As we mark the 31st commemoration, we do so with hope for the future. Rwanda has proven that it is possible to rise from the depths of despair and build a prosperous nation rooted in unity and justice. The progress Rwandans have made is a testament to the resilience of people and the visionary leadership that has guided us forward.

But the work is not yet done. We must remain vigilant in the face of denial. We must continue to educate our children about the truth. We must stand firm against those who seek to undermine our history. And above all, we must never stop saying, “Never Again.”

To the victims of the genocide, we honor you. To the survivors, we stand with you. And to the world, we remind you: The 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi happened. We remember. We unite. We renew.