Indifferent World: Over 1,000 Genocide Fugitives Still Free

Three decades after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda continues to battle a cold reality—more than 1,000 indicted genocide fugitives remain at large, scattered across the globe. Despite the severity of the crimes committed, much of the world remains indifferent, with justice moving slowly or not at all.

Since the genocide, according to the Prosecutor General’s Genocide Fugitives Unit, Rwanda has submitted 1,149 case files to foreign jurisdictions, seeking cooperation in tracking, arresting, and extraditing those who played a role in one of the 20th century’s most horrific atrocities. Yet, only 62 cases have been resolved:

31 fugitives have been prosecuted abroad,

31 have been returned to Rwanda through extradition, deportation, or transfer.

This means 1,087 fugitives—individuals accused of organizing, directing, or participating in the killing of over a million people—continue to live freely, many under new identities in countries that have either delayed action or turned a blind eye.

The Role of Red Notices

A key mechanism Rwanda uses to pursue fugitives is the INTERPOL Red Notice—a request to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect pending extradition. While not an international arrest warrant, it is a crucial tool for cross-border justice.

Rwanda’s first Red Notice was issued in 2006, followed by a 2008 request for Léopold Munyakazi, a former trade unionist who had relocated to the United States. He was deported in 2016 after years of legal maneuvering.

By 2014, INTERPOL had issued 23 Red Notices related to the genocide, thanks to requests from the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR). These notices have helped track suspects across continents—but they are only effective when countries cooperate. Too often, they don’t.

Some Justice—But Only Some

Despite the challenges, Rwanda has made progress with international partners willing to act:

Félicien Kabuga , once the most wanted genocide suspect, was arrested in Paris in 2020. He is accused of financing the genocidal regime, including the purchase of weapons used in mass killings.

, once the most wanted genocide suspect, was arrested in Paris in 2020. He is accused of financing the genocidal regime, including the purchase of weapons used in mass killings. Fulgence Kayishema , arrested in South Africa in 2023, remains in custody at the UN detention facility in The Hague. However, he was declared unfit to stand trial due to severe dementia, halting proceedings indefinitely.

, arrested in South Africa in 2023, remains in custody at the UN detention facility in The Hague. However, he was declared unfit to stand trial due to severe dementia, halting proceedings indefinitely. Jean Uwinkindi , a pastor accused of genocide, was arrested in Uganda and transferred to the ICTR.

, a pastor accused of genocide, was arrested in Uganda and transferred to the ICTR. Beatrice Munyenyezi , deported from the United States in 2021, is on trial for crimes ranging from murder to complicity in rape committed at a roadblock in Butare (now Huye).

, deported from the United States in 2021, is on trial for crimes ranging from murder to complicity in rape committed at a roadblock in Butare (now Huye). Ahmed Napoleon Mbonyunkiza , convicted in absentia in 2007, was handed over to Rwandan authorities by U.S. immigration in March 2025.

, convicted in absentia in 2007, was handed over to Rwandan authorities by U.S. immigration in March 2025. Emmanuel Mbarushimana and Wenceslas Twagirayezu, extradited from Denmark, faced local trials—Twagirayezu was acquitted in 2024.

These examples show that justice is possible—but rare.

Two Ghosts Still Wanted

The ICTR, now operating as the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), indicted 93 individuals. Just two remain unaccounted for:

Charles Sikubwabo

Charles Ryandikayo

Both are from the former Kibuye prefecture (now Karongi District). Their images remain unreleased to the public, but a $5 million bounty is offered for information leading to their capture.

A Global Failure

That over 1,000 fugitives remain free—despite clear evidence and formal indictments—is not just Rwanda’s burden. It reflects a broader failure by the international community to treat genocide as a crime that demands global accountability, not selective cooperation.

Rwanda continues to pursue these cases with resolve, honoring the memory of those lost and the pain of survivors still waiting for closure. But justice cannot be one-sided. As long as countries shelter or delay action on genocide suspects, the message remains chillingly clear: the world remembers, but it does not always care.