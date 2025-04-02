Inside Rwanda’s Plan to Cultivate 100,000 Hectares Without Plowing

For generations, Rwandan farmers have relied on the traditional practice of plowing the land before planting crops. But what if the secret to better harvests wasn’t in turning the soil, but in leaving it untouched?

A bold shift in farming is underway, led by the Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture (RICA) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI). Their goal? To introduce conservation agriculture on 100,000 hectares of land—without plowing. Experts say this approach could revolutionize farming by preserving soil fertility, reducing erosion, and even boosting yields.

The two institutions have mobilised stakeholders to establish sustainable farming methods that protect the soil while ensuring productivity without excessive plowing.

Leaders from various institutions collaborating with MINAGRI to implement the Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA 5) have committed to adopting conservation agriculture practices.

RICA, MINAGRI, the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), and the UN World Food Programme (WFP) jointly organized the first-ever National Conservation Agriculture Symposium to discuss sustainable soil conservation strategies to maintain soil fertility indefinitely.

The symposium, held at RICA on March 28, 2025, gathered agricultural experts, government and private sector representatives, development partners, professional farmers, and agricultural associations.

New Farming Techniques to Protect Soil

Dr. Ndambe Nzaramba Magnifique, Deputy Director for Research and Conservation Agriculture at RICA, emphasized that for Rwanda’s soil to remain productive, farmers must avoid deep plowing and over-cultivating the land. Instead, they should cover the soil with crop residues after harvest and practice crop rotation.

Dr. Nzaramba stated: “One of the key principles of conservation agriculture is to avoid frequent tilling, as it dries out the soil and depletes its nutrients.”

He explained that minimal soil disturbance techniques, such as no-till farming and minimum-till farming, should be used for planting and weed control without overturning the entire field. This approach enhances soil biodiversity, improves water retention, and reduces erosion.

Keeping the Soil Covered

The second principle is maintaining permanent soil cover by growing cover crops, leaving crop residues on the field, and using mulch where possible.

Dr. Nzaramba highlighted that soil cover helps reduce erosion, retain nutrients, and maintain moisture, which is critical in combating drought.

“You should always cover the soil with plant residues (such as stalks and leaves) after harvesting. Additionally, when planting, seeds should not be buried deeper than five centimeters to ensure proper germination,” he said.

Crop Rotation and Intercropping

The third principle involves crop rotation and intercropping to enhance soil fertility, prevent diseases and pests, and increase productivity.

RICA and WFP have committed to supporting the government in promoting these farming methods to prevent soil degradation and loss of fertility.

Dr. Nzaramba noted that when these techniques are properly applied—keeping the soil covered, avoiding plowing, and using quality seeds—farm yields can increase five to six times.

Farmers See Positive Results

Farmers, especially women who traditionally spent long hours plowing, will save time and money as the new methods require less labor.

Jonas Gakuba, a lead farmer from Nasho Sector in Kirehe District, shared his experience: “Our soil is no longer losing fertility because we practice crop rotation and use mulch. Conservation agriculture has significantly reduced farming costs since we no longer need to plow large fields or weed extensively.“

Government’s Plan for Expansion

MINAGRI officials confirmed that soil-friendly farming practices will help Rwanda achieve its Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA 5), which runs from 2024 to 2029.

Dr. Patrick Karangwa, Director of Modernized Agriculture at MINAGRI, stated: “Our goal is to expand conservation agriculture to at least 100,000 hectares by 2029. Currently, only about 1,100 hectares are cultivated using these methods, and we aim to scale up significantly.”

He added that nearly half of all villages in Rwanda now have model farms demonstrating these techniques, with over 21,000 farmers trained to mentor others.

The Role of Development Partners

Thomas Habanabakize, Coordinator of Food Security Programs at MCC, noted that his organization has invested heavily in promoting conservation agriculture.

Through Farm Field Schools, groups of 30 farmers receive training and implement the techniques in their own fields while mentoring at least five neighboring farmers each.

“Over the past 10 years, we have seen great success. We currently operate in nine districts, including Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe, Karongi, and Rutsiro, and we plan to expand to Kayonza, Ruhango, and Burera,” Habanabakize said.

WFP has also played a key role in supporting smallholder farmers. According to Richard Makuza, a WFP Rwanda official, the organization has assisted over 127,000 farmers in 425 cooperatives with market access and post-harvest management.

“Beyond emergency aid during floods and droughts, we have worked with the government to strengthen farmers’ resilience to climate change, ensuring stable production even in challenging conditions,” Makuza explained.

Addressing Land Degradation and Soil Erosion

Dr. Kofi Boa, Director of the Center for No-Till Agriculture (CNTA) in Ghana, highlighted that Rwanda’s mountainous terrain is highly susceptible to erosion, which washes away fertile topsoil when traditional plowing is used.

A 2022 study by the Water Resources Board (RWB), in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), revealed that 45% of Rwanda’s land (1,080,168 hectares) is at risk of erosion due to unsustainable farming practices.

The study estimated that Rwanda loses 27 million tons of fertile soil annually, causing sedimentation in rivers, wetlands, and lakes, disrupting agriculture, and leading to an economic loss exceeding 1 trillion Rwandan Francs per year. To put this into perspective, that figure is nearly 20% of Rwanda’s annual budget.

Given these alarming figures, WFP and its partners have intensified efforts to promote conservation agriculture as a sustainable solution to prevent erosion, boost agricultural resilience, and ensure food security.

Makuza concluded: “This is why we have mobilized funds to support soil conservation projects, starting with pilot initiatives in five districts. We are now expanding these efforts in alignment with the PSTA 5 objectives.”