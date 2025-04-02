Africa’s Leading Finance and Accounting Congress Coming To Kigali

Rwanda will host the Africa Congress of Accountants (ACOA) in 2025 for the first time, marking the eighth edition of the event on the African continent.

This congress will be held in the East African Community (EAC) region for the second time, following Uganda’s hosting in 2017.

The 2025 Kigali event, organized by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Rwanda (ICPAR) in collaboration with the Pan African Federation of Accountants (PAFA), will bring together over 2,000 delegates, including leaders, policymakers, financial experts, and business executives in the fields of accountancy, finance, and business strategy under the theme “Creating Value for Africa.”

Participants will gather from May 6-9 at the Kigali Convention Centre to discuss topics such as driving sustainable development and climate action, technology and innovation, realizing the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and empowering workforce development, among others.

Rwanda’s selection as the host country for ACOA 2025 reflects its growing status as a regional financial hub with a strong commitment to transparency, good governance, and sustainable economic development.

The congress will provide an opportunity to showcase Rwanda’s progress and foster collaborations that strengthen the profession and the business environment.

During a press briefing held on April 2 to announce the conference, ICPAR leadership, alongside key stakeholders, sponsors, and exhibitors, emphasized the significance of ACOA 2025 as a platform for driving thought leadership, professional excellence, and economic transformation across the African continent.

CPA Obadiah R. Biraro, the president of ICPAR and Chairman of the Governing Council, stated that the conference will showcase Rwanda’s progress in developing the accounting profession and its impact on the country’s economy and development.

CPA Amin Miramago, the Chief Executive Officer of ICPAR, highlighted the evolution of the accounting profession in Rwanda, emphasizing the importance of professional accounting in the economy and the country’s journey in developing the profession over the past 31 years.

Miramago also mentioned plans to introduce online training programs to enhance accessibility and efficiency in training, as well as initiatives to promote accounting skills and careers development, including discussions with the Ministry of Finance to introduce accounting programs in secondary schools.

In addition to discussions and workshops, ACOA 2025 will feature an exhibition space for sponsors and exhibitors to engage with delegates, showcase solutions, and explore business opportunities.

The congress will also include networking sessions, technical workshops, and high-level policy dialogues to shape the future of finance in Africa.