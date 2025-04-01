Rwanda and Burundi Catholic Bishops Condemn Border Closure

The Catholic bishops of Rwanda and Burundi have strongly condemned the continued closure of borders between the two nations, calling for urgent diplomatic efforts to normalize relations.

The ordinary plenary assembly of the Association des Conférences des Ordinaires du Rwanda et du Burundi (ACOREB), was held from March 30 to April 1, 2025, at the Saint Joseph Center in Kibungo, Rwanda.

The meeting brought together Cardinals, Archbishops, and Bishops to address socio-ecclesiastical challenges, regional peace initiatives, and pastoral care concerns.

The bishops expressed deep regret over the prolonged closure of borders between Rwanda and Burundi, which has disrupted the free movement of people, goods, and services.

Burundi’s government closed the land border with Rwanda, accusing the northern neighbor of backing Burundi’s rebels based in eastern Congo. Rwanda has consistently refuted the allegations.

Burundi also has been demanding that Rwanda has alleged 2015 coup plotters, and wants them handed over. But Rwanda says as par international law, it cannot send back any one seeking protection.

The Catholic clergy welcomed ongoing negotiations aimed at reopening the borders but urged political authorities to prioritize peaceful and diplomatic solutions.

“Closed borders hinder economic growth, social cohesion, and cultural exchange,” the bishops stated in their press release. “We implore leaders to act with wisdom and compassion to restore normalcy and foster unity between our nations.”

Regional Peace Initiatives

Beyond border issues, the bishops addressed the broader insecurity plaguing the Great Lakes region, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). They endorsed the message from the Association of Central African Episcopal Conferences (ACEAC), calling for peaceful negotiations to resolve conflicts.

The ACOREB condemned hate speech, incitement to violence, and mistrust between states, emphasizing the Church’s role in promoting dialogue, reconciliation, and solidarity.

They prayed for affected families and communities, urging compassion for refugees and internally displaced persons.

Synodality and Pastoral Care

The assembly also discussed the outcomes of the Synod of Bishops on Synodality, held in Rome from October 2–27, 2024. The bishops recommended:

Establishing stable synodal teams within each diocese.

Integrating synodal experiences into seminary curricula.

Reflecting on implementing synodal orientations in local pastoral care.

A significant focus was placed on pastoral care for health, with the Church reaffirming its commitment to supporting healthcare services.

The bishops highlighted the importance of moral and spiritual accompaniment, including prayer, listening, and sacraments, while advocating for the formation of healthcare personnel and raising awareness about evangelical values such as compassion and solidarity.

Educational Challenges

Addressing educational challenges in both nations, the bishops called for the adoption of the African Educational Pact to promote holistic human formation in schools.

They expressed concern about protecting youth from sexual exploitation and lobbies promoting permissiveness, urging educators and parents to uphold moral values.

Church Milestones and Celebrations

The assembly coincided with significant milestones for the Catholic Church in the region:

Rwanda celebrated its 125th anniversary of evangelization .

. Burundi marked the centennial of its first priestly ordinations.

The bishops rejoiced in these achievements and expressed gratitude for Pope Francis’s declaration of the jubilee year for 2025, which emphasizes themes of hope, pilgrimage, and renewal.

On April 1, they joined the Christian community in Kibungo to celebrate the second anniversary of Bishop Jean Marie Vianney Twagirayezu’s episcopal ordination.

Reopening Closed Churches

Another pressing issue raised by the bishops was the closure of numerous parishes and central churches in Rwanda.

They called for the reopening of these religious sites where feasible, ensuring that all faithful have access to places of worship.

Preparations for SCEAM Symposium

Looking ahead, the bishops discussed preparations for the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SCEAM), scheduled for July 30 to August 4, 2025, in Rwanda. This symposium aims to strengthen regional cooperation and address shared challenges, including poverty, conflict, and environmental degradation.

In their concluding remarks, Cardinal Antoine Kambanda and Archbishop Bonaventure Nahimana emphasized the Church’s unwavering dedication to addressing both spiritual and temporal needs.

“Let us work together to build bridges, heal divisions, and create a future of hope and prosperity for all,” they declared.