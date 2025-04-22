Power, Panic, And Peace: The Fallout From Kabila’s Comeback

The sudden return of former President Joseph Kabila to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has ignited a political firestorm in the capital, Kinshasa, with the government once again choosing to blame Rwanda as political dynamics shifted with the return of political bigwigs.

Several reports also suggested that former presidential candidate and provincial governor, Moïse Katumbi, also travelled to Goma, in a move that seems to have caused jitters in Kinshasa. President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi’s government is well aware of the political influence the duo wields and what it would mean if they allied themselves with the AFC/M23, which controls much of the eastern part of the country.

As expected, officials in Kinshasa quickly pointed a finger towards Kigali. The government swiftly banned Kabila’s political party, the People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD), over alleged ties to the M23 group, as videos of the former president receiving a heroes’ welcome in Goma circulated on social media platforms.

While Kinshasa made all sorts of accusations targeting Rwanda and the AFC/M23, President Paul Kagame, in Kigali, met President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé of Togo—who the African Union (AU) appointed as the mediator to guide negotiations—to discuss ways of resolving the conflict in Eastern DRC.

President Kagame and his Togolese counterpart discussed the progress of regional processes towards achieving durable peace in the region. Meanwhile, the DRC Government, which bears the greatest responsibility for ending the crisis, once again resorted to scapegoating and blamed its eastern neighbour for the latest developments.

President Kabila, who governed the DRC from 2001 to 2019, oversaw the transition that brought President Tshisekedi to power in January 2019. That moment marked a historic milestone, as the conflict-ridden nation experienced its first peaceful transfer of power since gaining independence in 1960.

However, once he assumed office, Tshisekedi changed his colours, reneged on his promises, and turned against Kabila, who had played a significant role in bringing him to power. Public opinion widely held that Tshisekedi had not won the polls and would not have made it without his predecessor’s support.

Kabila later placed himself in exile in South Africa, citing irreconcilable differences with the Tshisekedi-led government. He disagreed with the administration on many issues, including strategies to restore sustainable peace in the mineral-rich eastern part of the country.

Before returning home, Kabila criticised the government’s handling of the escalating crisis in several interviews, describing the current regime as ‘weak’.

Therefore, his return was expected to shake things up, and, as anticipated, Kinshasa reacted by making panicked decisions. The Interior Ministry suspended all PPRD activities and ordered the freezing of assets belonging to the former leader and other key party members, even before Kabila made any public statement about his return.

“The former president’s visit to an M23-occupied area during an active crisis cannot be viewed as benign. We are taking the necessary steps to preserve national sovereignty,” Interior Minister Peter Kazadi told local media. Justice Minister Constant Mutamba and Minister of Communication and government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya echoed similar sentiments.

Critics have called for the three officials to resign immediately for spreading false rumours, slander, dishonouring their offices, and committing serious misconduct by violating the Constitution. Many believe their panicked actions stemmed from rumours and falsehoods.

Kabila has not declared any alliance with M23 but has repeatedly criticised the current government for failing to manage the situation in the eastern region.

Tshisekedi’s government continues to target Kabila and his allies, even though the Constitution guarantees them the right to presumption of innocence, protection of private property, and freedom of association—especially since they form the opposition. Kabila has always maintained his right to return home at any time.

The officials, who constantly lament about M23 and blame Rwanda, allowed emotion, unfounded rumours, or social media misinformation to influence their actions. They ignored proper state procedures, especially concerning a former Head of State.

Opposition parties across the DRC have declared the government’s pronouncements illegal and therefore null and void, arguing that they violate the Constitution and reflect political motivations.

The former president has not engaged in any acts of aggression. His only “crime” has been his call for the government to take responsibility and address the root causes of the conflict through dialogue with armed groups, including M23, rather than relying solely on military action.

Kabila made it clear that he returned to “support peace efforts”, yet the government responded with aggressive measures that run counter to any genuine attempt to establish peace in Eastern DRC.

His party has firmly rejected the treason accusations. PPRD Secretary-General Ferdinand Kambere described the government’s actions as “unconstitutional and politically motivated”, calling it a witch hunt against the former president, who continues to command significant support both domestically and internationally.

Political analysts say these developments mark a major turning point in Congolese politics due to Kabila’s enduring influence. “There’s real panic in Kinshasa. The government is in panic mode and tensions are high,” a diplomatic source told KT Press, commenting on the situation.

Beyond the general population, Kabila’s return has also caused divisions within the government forces, FARDC, where he continues to hold substantial influence. This internal rift presents a serious dilemma for President Tshisekedi, whose already dwindling popularity continues to decline.

The recent actions targeting a former Head of State, who has consistently advocated for peace, have further eroded what little credibility President Tshisekedi still had. Under Kabila’s leadership, the government had made progress in resolving longstanding issues, including signing agreements with M23.

President Kagame has repeatedly stated that the current government undid the limited progress previously made. Rather than implementing existing resolutions and addressing M23-related concerns, President Tshisekedi adopted an aggressive and confrontational approach, fostering violence and hatred.

During Kabila’s tenure, the government conducted several operations to neutralise the FDLR. However, under the current administration, the militia regrouped and reportedly enjoys full support from the government, despite its genocidal history.

Kabila, whose father Laurent-Désiré Kabila was assassinated while in office in 2001, remains a politically formidable figure. His return could symbolise a defining moment. Kinshasa is aware of the stakes. At this point, political dialogue remains the only viable solution—provided Kinshasa abandons its current strategy.

Whether President Tshisekedi’s government will reconsider its approach in light of these developments remains uncertain. Meanwhile, on Monday, the Wazalendo militia—including FDLR elements—reportedly renewed attacks targeting Tutsi communities in Masisi Territory. The M23 forces repelled the assaults, triggering intense fighting.