Rwanda and Pakistan Deepen Bilateral Ties

Rwanda and Pakistan have strengthened their longstanding ties with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on diplomatic training. This agreement reflects a broader commitment to expanding cooperation in technology, health, and investment, while also reviewing additional MoUs in education, defense, and trade.

The MoU was signed yesterday during the first official visit to Pakistan by Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Olivier Nduhungirehe.

Currently, Pakistan imports $26 million worth of Rwandan goods annually—primarily tea—and is exploring additional imports of coffee, avocados, pulses, and horticultural products.

Conversely, Pakistan exports approximately $100 million in goods to Rwanda and sees strong potential for its pharmaceuticals, textiles, rice, surgical instruments, and sports equipment in the Rwandan market.

Pakistan established its High Commission in Kigali in 2021, while Rwanda inaugurated its diplomatic mission in Islamabad in 2024. Both sides view these steps as foundational pillars for deepening collaboration across multiple sectors.