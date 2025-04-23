Rubavu Market Shut Down Over Smuggling, Tensions with Security Forces

Authorities in Rwanda’s Western Province have shut down the Rubavu Sector market in Rubavu District, citing illegal operations and rampant smuggling.

The closure of the market, which borders Rwanda and the DR Congo and prone to illegal trade, comes amid rising concerns about public order, including recent clashes where residents attacked security forces attempting to intercept smuggled goods.

Western Province Governor Jean Bosco Ntibitura, accompanied by security officials, condemned the violence and met with residents after an incident where security personnel were injured by stone-pelting attackers.

He urged residents to avoid smuggling and to use legal trade channels.

“Stay away from smuggling. Legal and simplified cross-border trade procedures are in place. Use recognized border points; working hours have been extended for your convenience,” Ntibitura stated.

He emphasized that using unauthorized routes evades taxes and leads to legal consequences. Traders from the closed market will be relocated to authorized marketplaces.

Major General Eugène Nkubito, the army commander in the Western Province, reaffirmed the military’s commitment to protecting national borders and citizens’ security.

He warned residents against violent actions, saying, “If you attack authorities today, you might attack security forces tomorrow. Protection comes from love. Development should occur within the law, not through illegal means.”

Police Commissioner Emmanuel Hatari described attacks on security forces as “suicidal” and called for responsible behavior:

“Rwanda is governed by laws; violence has no place here. Any attack on security forces could be met with deadly force,” he cautioned.

Some residents acknowledged arrests and apologized to local leaders. Françoise Manishimwe, a vendor at the now-closed market, pleaded for understanding:

“Yes, there’s smuggling, but not all of us are involved. I sell clothes. When officials came, we ran out of fear. Others escalated things and committed the crimes we’re being blamed for.”

Manishimwe and other traders appealed for better legal pathways for small cross-border businesses, citing bureaucracy as a hurdle for survival.

“We buy clothes in Goma. Let us pay taxes without delays or needing to send everything to Kigali for a month. We just want to work within the law,” she added.

Janviere Usabyemariya also apologized on behalf of residents, calling the actions “not in line with Rwandan values” and blaming smuggling on unemployment and delays in accessing goods from Kigali.

Residents pointed to unemployment, limited farmland, and lack of capital as root causes driving informal trade. They argued that importing second-hand clothes from Goma is cheaper than buying them in Kigali, where prices are higher.

They urged the government to allow direct imports from Goma with local tax clearance, rather than labeling goods as contraband.

Governor Ntibitura said discussions with the Rwanda Revenue Authority are underway to simplify cross-border trade and protect livelihoods.

According to the Seventh Integrated Household Living Conditions Survey (EICV7), released on April 15, 2025, poverty has significantly declined in Rwanda.

Overall poverty dropped from 39.8% in 2017 to 27.4% in 2024. Extreme poverty fell from 11.3% to 5.4% during the same period. In the Western Province, poverty decreased from 51.7% to 37.4%. Rubavu District recorded a poverty rate of 38.8% in 2024.

To meet basic needs, a Rwandan citizen requires at least 560,027 Rwandan Francs annually.