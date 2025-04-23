Home Business & TechEconomy Rwanda Scraps VAT on Remittance Commissions
Economy

Rwanda Scraps VAT on Remittance Commissions

by KT Press Staff Writer
written by KT Press Staff Writer 7:56 am

Government has officially scrapped Value Added Tax (VAT) on commissions charged on remittances sent into the country.

This major policy shift was published in the Official Gazette n° Special of 17/04/2025 under Ministerial Order Nº 001/25/10/TC, which outlines the financial and insurance services now exempt from VAT.

Previously, money sent by the Rwandan diaspora—through banks, mobile money, or money transfer agencies—incurred service fees ranging from 0.2% to 15%, depending on the agency used.

The Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) then levied 18% VAT on these commission fees, increasing the overall cost of sending money home.

The new Ministerial Order exempts these commissions from VAT, directly reducing the cost of remittances. Specifically, the VAT exemption covers:

  • Commissions on money remittance transactions from abroad,
  • Commissions from correspondent banks working with Rwandan financial institutions,
  • Agent banking commissions, and
  • Mobile money and e-transfer commissions.

This exemption comes at a time when Rwanda is actively seeking to boost formal remittance channels and reduce the reliance on informal methods.

In 2024, Rwanda’s diaspora sent home a total of $502 million in remittances, according to the Central Bank.

With this move, more of the funds sent by Rwandans abroad will now reach their intended recipients without being eroded by tax on transfer fees.

Related Posts

Gims: Rapper Perverts Music As He Leads Concert...

Rwanda and Pakistan Deepen Bilateral Ties

Pope Francis: Life, Death, And The Next Conclave

Alexis Dusabe To Advocate For Rubavu Former Street...

China and Africa: Partnership for an AI-Powered Future

At 92 – Mukarubuga on Surviving the 1994...

Burera Embarks On New Land Use Plan To...

Rwanda Focuses On Artificial Intelligence In Justice Delivery

Wood Value Chain Association Supports Genocide Survivors With...

British Entrepreneur Adam Bradford On Why Rwanda Is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

casibomholiganbet girişOnwinholiganbetonwinonwin girişjojobetcasibomjojobet girişcasibomsahabetbets10 girişbetturkey casibomholiganbet girişOnwinholiganbetonwinonwin girişjojobetcasibomjojobet girişcasibomsahabetbets10 girişbetturkey