APR FC Crowned 2025 FERWAFA Peace Cup Winners

On May 4, 2025, APR FC, the Rwandan army-sponsored football team, was crowned winner of the 2025 FERWAFA Peace Cup after edging their fierce rivals Rayon Sports with a 2-1 win.

Cheick Djibril Ouattara and Mugisha Gilbert were the heroes of the night for APR FC, each scoring a goal to secure the club’s first Peace Cup title in eight years.

It was a day to forget for the Rayon Sports family, as their women’s team also suffered a 4-2 defeat against Indahangarwa FC in the final of the 2025 Women’s Peace Cup.

Match Recap

APR FC began the match confidently, dominating possession and pushing forward from the start.

Just five minutes into the game, APR FC’s Burkinabé international striker Cheick Djibril Ouattara broke the deadlock with a composed finish, giving his side an early 1-0 lead.

Rayon Sports struggled to find their rhythm in the early stages, failing to register a single shot on or off target in the first 11 minutes.

APR maintained their grip on the game, continuing to press and limiting Rayon’s attacking opportunities.

In the 29th minute, a swift counterattack saw Ruboneka Jean Bosco deliver a perfect pass to forward Mugisha Gilbert, who made no mistake and fired in APR’s second goal.

Rayon made their first substitution in the 36th minute, bringing on Niyonzima Olivier to replace Malian midfielder Souleymane Daffé in an attempt to stabilize the midfield.

Despite four minutes of added time at the end of the first half, the score remained 2-0 in favor of APR.

Rayon Sports made further changes at the start of the second half, bringing on Rukundo Abdulrahman for Iraguha Hadji. They looked more organized after the break, creating better passing sequences but still failed to capitalize on their chances.

In the 64th minute, Rayon made a third substitution, introducing Adama Bagayogo for Aziz Bassane Koulagna. Meanwhile, APR brought on Niyibizi Ramadhan to replace Mahamadou Lamine Bah.

After 90 minutes of play, five additional minutes were added, but the scoreline held firm.

APR Back on top

APR FC were once again crowned Peace Cup winners, lifting their first trophy since 2017 and bringing their total Peace Cup titles to 14.