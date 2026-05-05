KIGALI, Rwanda — Rwandan President Paul Kagame has congratulated Arsenal after the club secured a place in the UEFA Champions League final, following a narrow 1–0 win over Atletico Madrid in the semi-final.

Posting on X, President Kagame highlighted the unique nature of the match, which featured two clubs linked to Rwanda through the “Visit Rwanda” partnership.

“Great match between Visit Rwanda partner teams @Atleti and @Arsenal,” he wrote.

He added: “Congratulations to Arsenal FC on the win and qualification for the UEFA Champions League Final.”

“May the best #VisitRwanda partner team win!”

Arsenal’s victory came after a disciplined performance against a resilient Atletico Madrid side. The English club found the breakthrough in the second half and then held firm under pressure, showing defensive organization and composure to protect their lead until the final whistle.

The result means Arsenal become the first team to book a place in this year’s final, with anticipation now building over who they will face next.

For Rwanda, the semi-final carried added significance. Both Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are part of the country’s “Visit Rwanda” branding campaign, which promotes tourism and investment by partnering with top European football clubs. The match effectively turned into a showcase of Rwanda’s global visibility through sport.

President Kagame, a known Arsenal supporter, has often shared his views on the club’s performances, especially during key matches. His engagement reflects a broader national interest in football and the role it plays in connecting Rwanda to international audiences.

Back home, the semi-final drew large crowds at viewing venues across Kigali, including Kigali Universe , where fans gathered to watch the match on big screens. The venue, known for hosting major sports events, turned into a celebration point at full time, with supporters cheering Arsenal’s progress to the final.

With Arsenal now one step away from the title, attention shifts to the final, where the “Visit Rwanda” brand could once again take center stage—this time on football’s biggest night.

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