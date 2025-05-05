Inside the Washington Talks: When Will Rwanda and the DRC Sign a Peace Deal?

The peace process between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo entered a critical new phase on April 25, 2025, with the signing of a “Declaration of Principles” in Washington, D.C. What has happened since, and what should you expect in the coming weeks? We explain.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened the signing ceremony between Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe and DR Congo counterpart Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner.

It was attended by high-level U.S. officials including Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos, and Ambassador Troy Fitrell. The event marked a formal U.S.-facilitated step toward easing decades of tension and conflict in the eastern DRC.

The declaration outlines a shared pathway to peace, stability, and integrated economic development in the conflict-affected region.

Designed to complement existing regional frameworks, the agreement aims to address the presence of armed groups, improve cross-border relations, and unlock the region’s development potential.

The U.S. has pledged continued engagement to ensure the principles of the agreement are upheld and to support both countries in their pursuit of lasting peace.

This development follows a series of diplomatic advances, including a ceasefire agreement between Kinshasa and the M23/AFC rebels during talks in Qatar, and earlier direct discussions between Presidents Kagame and Tshisekedi also hosted in Doha.

Following the Washington signing, both foreign ministers held one-on-one consultations with Deputy Secretary Landau to discuss next steps.

With strong international backing and renewed political will on both sides, the Washington-led mediation is emerging as a credible framework for resolving one of the region’s most enduring and complex conflicts.

What is really happening going forward?

On May 2, both Rwanda and the DRC submitted their proposals on the draft peace agreement to the United States.

It is Washington, specifically the team of Marco Rubio, that now holds the responsibility to arbitrate and merge the proposals.

