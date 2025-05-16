Min. Nduhungirehe Makes Case For Rwanda’s Migrant Reception Policy

Rwanda’s colonial and post-independence history, marked by many Rwandans experiencing life as refugees, is the primary reason the country is eager to partner with nations worldwide to tackle the increasingly severe refugee and immigration crisis.

This statement was made by Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, during a press conference that concluded his official visit to Hungary. He spoke alongside his counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, while addressing Rwanda’s negotiations with the U.S. to accept deportees from North America, an arrangement similar to the one Rwanda previously established with the United Kingdom.

Nduhungirehe emphasised Rwanda’s commitment to contributing to the resolution of the global crisis, which shows no signs of abating. He highlighted the alternative of deporting illegal migrants and asylum seekers for processing as a deterrent measure for those attempting to relocate through unlawful means.

This approach has sparked global debate, yet Rwanda and the countries involved in discussions are optimistic about its potential effectiveness. Rwanda, for its part, asserts that this is a viable solution. While talks with President Donald Trump’s administration are still in the early stages, they are anticipated to set a precedent for such partnerships between nations.

Minister Nduhungirehe pointed out that Rwanda’s unique migration history, shaped by its colonial past, obliges the country to ensure that individuals worldwide do not become stateless or victims of human trafficking, as Rwanda is acutely aware of the human costs associated with displacement.

“Rwanda is a country of migration. Throughout our history, we have faced pogroms, violence, discrimination, and genocide, which have displaced many Rwandans over the past 60 years,” Nduhungirehe stated.

“Indeed, many Rwandans have been refugees at some point in their lives. Therefore, we are particularly sensitive to the issue of immigration,” he added.

He noted that this sensitivity was evident in 2018 when reports emerged of migrants stranded in Libya—many of whom were being sold as slaves. At that time, President Paul Kagame, as Chairperson of the African Union, brought this crisis to the attention of the AU Summit.

Following this, Rwanda resolved to take action, signing an agreement with UNHCR to establish an Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM).

“Since then, over the past six years, we have welcomed more than 3,000 individuals, with 75 percent of them subsequently relocated to other countries in Europe and North America,” he explained.

Amb. Nduhungirehe also mentioned that when the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan, Rwanda welcomed a group of Afghan girls from the School of Leadership so they could continue their education in Rwanda while seeking new opportunities.

Additionally, when the ongoing war in Sudan erupted, Rwanda offered refuge to Sudanese medical students who were stranded and unable to continue their studies.

He added that Rwanda facilitated the integration of these Sudanese students into the education system, including the recognition of their curriculum. Most recently, Rwanda reached a similar agreement with the UK, although the new Labour government that took office last year has since scrapped it.

He stated that a similar arrangement is being discussed with the U.S., although it is still in the early stages of implementation. While he could not share the full details of the agreement at this time, he noted that its content reflects Rwanda’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian action, as Rwandans understand the suffering of being a refugee.

Nduhungirehe’s remarks come at a time when there are increasing calls in the UK for the government to revive its partnership with Rwanda. This comes in the wake of more European nations showing interest in adopting a similar approach to tackle the growing issue of illegal immigration.

Tim Loughton, a former Tory MP who previously chaired the Home Affairs Select Committee, suggested on Friday that Britain should reconsider its decision and revive the agreement with Rwanda, particularly as EU countries are exploring similar paths.

“For all its faults, the Rwanda scheme would have been the first practical measure to provide a means of dealing with those arriving in the UK illegally without a credible asylum claim, especially when their home countries refuse to take them back,” Loughton said in a submission outlining ways to address immigration in the UK.

In March of this year, the EU passed legislation establishing a framework that would allow the bloc to seek Rwanda-style arrangements with non-EU countries to host migrants slated for deportation. Several countries have expressed a desire to collaborate with Rwanda to achieve what the UK initiated but could not complete.