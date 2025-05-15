Rwanda, DR Congo Receive Draft Peace Treaty from U.S

The United States has delivered a draft peace agreement to both Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), advancing a historic diplomatic effort to end decades of hostilities and instability in the region.

In a statement released on May 15, the U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos confirmed that constructive conversations had taken place this week with President Paul Kagame and President Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC.

“We have provided the first draft of a peace agreement to both sides and will work with the parties to iterate on the agreement to reach consensus,” he said in the X statement.

This milestone follows the April 25 signing of a “Declaration of Principles” in Washington, D.C., signaling the formal launch of the U.S.-facilitated peace process.

The event was presided over by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and attended by senior U.S. officials, including Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos, and Ambassador Troy Fitrell.

The declaration was signed by Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe and his Congolese counterpart Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, outlining a shared vision for peace, stability, and integrated economic development in the conflict-prone eastern Congo region.

It complements existing regional frameworks and addresses critical issues including the presence of armed groups, cross-border tensions, and underdevelopment.

A Carefully Sequenced Roadmap:

Since the April signing, progress has moved swiftly and deliberately. On May 2, both Rwanda and the DRC submitted separate proposals on the draft agreement to the United States. Secretary Rubio’s team now holds the responsibility of arbitrating and merging these documents into a single comprehensive draft.

The peace process follows a structured timeline:

First Phase (until May 15): The U.S. team prepares a unified draft based on the proposals from Kigali and Kinshasa.

Second Phase (week of May 15): Technical experts from both countries will meet in the U.S. to amend and refine the draft.

Third Phase (around May 21): Foreign Ministers Nduhungirehe and Wagner will reconvene in Washington to validate the final version of the agreement.

Final Phase (week of June 15): Presidents Kagame and Tshisekedi are expected to formally sign the peace agreement in Washington. The signing will be attended by: U.S. President Donald Trump Kenyan President William Ruto, representing the East African Community (EAC) Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, representing the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé, representing the African Union (AU) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Additional representatives from Qatar and France



This latest breakthrough builds on a series of recent diplomatic efforts, including a ceasefire agreement between the DRC government and M23-AFC rebels brokered in Qatar, and previous direct meetings between Presidents Kagame and Tshisekedi also held in Doha.