NCBA Rwanda, Kigali Golf Resort Sign Partnership to “Change the Story” of Golf, Community And Sustainability

In a defining moment for Rwandan sport and social impact, NCBA Rwanda and Kigali Golf Resort & Villas today sign a transformative partnership that promises to “Change the Story” — not only of golf in Rwanda, but of how sport can powerfully intersect with sustainability and community development.

At the heart of this collaboration was the launch of the second edition of Swing Your Way to Greatness, NCBA’s flagship annual golf tournament, now expanding to include Rwanda’s first-ever Junior Golf Series.

With over 80 young golfers expected to participate, and a shared commitment to plant 10,000 trees, this is more than a golf event — it’s a movement. A movement to grow the game, grow the community, and grow a greener future for all.

Among corporate companies, NCBA has a lead hand in promoting youth golfing talent with the biggest golf academy in Kenya which has over 4,000 players.

Young Rwandan golfer Joseph “Joey” Zane Wimfura mutaboba, 7, who has been playing for two years and part of the youth golf academy told his golf story saying that he dreams of becoming a professional golfer to represent his country Rwanda

This partnership has seen 3,000 residents receive free health insurance, planting of more 3,000 trees as part of NCBA ambitious goal to plant 10 million trees by 2030.

NCBA Group’s presence in golf is now well known across East Africa. Through Swing Your Way to Greatness, the bank has transformed golf from an elite sport into a regional platform for inclusion, business connection, and community growth.

In Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, the bank has helped thousands engage with the sport — and now in Rwanda, the partnership with Kigali Golf Resort is extending this impact to new audiences, particularly women and young people.

But sport is just the start. The MoU signed today also reinforces both institutions’ commitment to environmental stewardship and social equity. Together, NCBA and KGRV are investing in long-term solutions that uplift the communities surrounding the course.

As part of a tangible pledge, NCBA and Kigali Golf Resort are committing to plant over 10,000 trees around the course and beyond. Already, 3,000 trees are in the ground. Today’s ceremony marks the beginning of planting the remaining 7,000, a local step toward an ambitious regional goal: NCBA Group’s commitment to grow 10 million trees by 2030 across East Africa.

“Swing Your Way to Greatness is about more than golf,” says Maurice Toroitich, Managing Director of NCBA Group. “It’s a symbol of our purpose as a bank. We are here to change the story — to make every swing, every tree, every opportunity count. Rwanda is showing how this vision comes to life through sport, sustainability, and service to community.”