NCBA Rwanda, Kigali Golf Resort Sign Partnership to “Change the Story” of Golf, Community And Sustainability

In a defining moment for Rwandan sport and social impact, NCBA Rwanda and Kigali Golf Resort & Villas today sign a transformative partnership that promises to “Change the Story” — not only of golf in Rwanda, but of how sport can powerfully intersect with sustainability and community development.
At the heart of this collaboration was the launch of the second edition of Swing Your Way to Greatness, NCBA’s flagship annual golf tournament, now expanding to include Rwanda’s first-ever Junior Golf Series.
With over 80 young golfers expected to participate, and a shared commitment to plant 10,000 trees, this is more than a golf event — it’s a movement. A movement to grow the game, grow the community, and grow a greener future for all.
Among corporate companies, NCBA has a lead hand in promoting youth golfing talent with the biggest golf academy in Kenya which has over 4,000 players.
Young Rwandan golfer Joseph “Joey” Zane Wimfura mutaboba, 7, who has been playing for two years and part of the youth golf academy told his golf story saying that he dreams of becoming a professional golfer to represent his country Rwanda
This partnership has seen 3,000 residents receive free health insurance, planting of more 3,000 trees as part of NCBA ambitious goal to plant 10 million trees by 2030.
NCBA Group’s presence in golf is now well known across East Africa. Through Swing Your Way to Greatness, the bank has transformed golf from an elite sport into a regional platform for inclusion, business connection, and community growth.
In Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, the bank has helped thousands engage with the sport — and now in Rwanda, the partnership with Kigali Golf Resort is extending this impact to new audiences, particularly women and young people.
But sport is just the start. The MoU signed today also reinforces both institutions’ commitment to environmental stewardship and social equity. Together, NCBA and KGRV are investing in long-term solutions that uplift the communities surrounding the course.
As part of a tangible pledge, NCBA and Kigali Golf Resort are committing to plant over 10,000 trees around the course and beyond. Already, 3,000 trees are in the ground. Today’s ceremony marks the beginning of planting the remaining 7,000, a local step toward an ambitious regional goal: NCBA Group’s commitment to grow 10 million trees by 2030 across East Africa.
“Swing Your Way to Greatness is about more than golf,” says Maurice Toroitich, Managing Director of NCBA Group. “It’s a symbol of our purpose as a bank. We are here to change the story — to make every swing, every tree, every opportunity count. Rwanda is showing how this vision comes to life through sport, sustainability, and service to community.”
This local impact aligns with the bank’s broader Change the Story agenda — a regional sustainability blueprint that is now taking root, quite literally, in Kigali.
More Than a Game: A Partnership Built on Purpose
“We’re thrilled to support the Junior Golf Series and to continue building real value in our community. With NCBA, we’ve already provided health insurance to over 3,000 residents around the course — and we are just getting started,” says Gaston Karemera, CEO of Kigali Golf Resort & Villas.
The tree-planting and health initiatives are just two pillars of NCBA Group’s sweeping “Change the Story” ESG strategy. Across the region, the bank is activating a number of bold sustainability targets, including:
- Planting 10 million trees by 2030 through strategic partnerships with public and private stakeholders.
- Mobilizing KES 30 billion (approx. USD 230 million) in green and sustainable financing to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.
- Investing KES 100 million annually in community projects focused on health, education, and entrepreneurship.
- Deploying electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across East Africa.
- Eliminating single-use plastics and ensuring 100% waste recycling by 2030.
- Greening the supply chain and shifting all corporate gifting to sustainable products.
In Rwanda, these commitments are already underway — and the partnership with Kigali Golf Resort is just one of a series of other partnerships aiming to turn this intention into action.
“We don’t believe in passive commitments,” Toroitich adds. “We believe in real action, in local partnerships, and in long-term results. That’s what “Change the Story” means.
Last year marked the successful debut of the NCBA Rwanda Golf Series, firmly positioning NCBA as a driving force behind the growth of golf in Rwanda. The inaugural edition featured two major tournaments that brought together over 200 golfers, from seasoned professionals to rising local talent.
The competition culminated in a thrilling finale at the Kigali Golf Resort, where the top three Rwandan players earned the opportunity to represent the country at the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi — a regional event featuring elite players from Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.
Among the standout moments of last year was the success of Paul Ntaganda, Alphonsine Murekatete, and Bethlehem Umuzabibu who delivered spectacular performances to win top honors, earning not just trophies but also national pride. Their participation in the regional finale placed Rwanda firmly on the East African golf map and inspired a new wave of young and aspiring golfers across the country.
As the second edition of Swing Your Way to Greatness tees off, there’s more on the line than just trophies and titles. There’s a new generation watching. And, there’s a bank — NCBA — doubling down on its belief that business can be a force for good. One thing is clear: this isn’t just about playing the game — it’s about changing the story.