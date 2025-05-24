New Law Grants 16-Year-Olds Right to Take Parents to Court

When a 16-year-old teenager was pulled out of school by her father and forced to work at the family’s roadside shop seven days a week, she felt trapped.

Her dreams of becoming a doctor seemed to fade as each day passed in unpaid labor, denied access to her education, her friends, and her freedom. Until now, Diane had no legal way to challenge her father’s authority. That has changed.

A new Ministerial Order issued on May 21, 2025, has redefined the legal landscape for minors in Rwanda. The order gives children aged 16 and above the right to seek legal emancipation from their parents or guardians—effectively granting them the ability to take their parents to court in specific situations, including conflict within the household.

Under this new law, a child who is in serious or ongoing conflict with a parent or guardian—especially in cases where their rights, safety, or personal development are compromised—may independently petition a court to be declared legally emancipated.

If granted, emancipation gives them adult legal status, including the right to make personal, financial, and educational decisions.

Previously, such petitions could only be initiated by parents, guardians, or child rights organizations. A child could only apply on their own if they had no surviving parent or legal guardian.

The 2025 amendment recognizes that harm can originate from within the home—and that older minors should have the autonomy to act when their well-being is at stake.

In addition to conflict-based applications, a child may now apply for emancipation if they:

Are engaged in meaningful employment or scientific research;

Have performed an outstanding public act;

Are orphans or if their parents have been stripped of parental authority.

Legal emancipation removes the child from parental or guardian control and grants them full legal capacity. This means they can sign contracts, open bank accounts, choose their place of residence, and make independent life choices.

Officials have emphasized that this process is not automatic. It requires the minor to apply through the legal system, providing justification and supporting evidence.

Each case is reviewed by competent authorities to ensure it truly serves the best interest of the child.

Legal analysts say the law brings Rwanda in line with progressive international child protection frameworks such as the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, which emphasize a child’s evolving capacities and right to be heard.

For girls and boys, the law offers a lifeline—a legal path to reclaim control over their futures.