Rwanda Advocates for New Gender Standards in Organizations

Rwanda is taking a bold step toward gender equality by encouraging institutions to adopt a new national standard called RS 560:2023.

This standard helps organizations put gender equality at the heart of their operations and leadership.

The RS 560:2023 standard was developed through collaboration between the Rwanda Standards Board (RSB), the Gender Monitoring Office (GMO), UNDP Rwanda, and the Private Sector Federation (PSF).

It builds on the international Gender Equality Seal Certification Programme and supports Sustainable Development Goal 5, which aims to empower all women and girls.

This standard, gives organizations a clear framework to measure how their policies and day-to-day activities affect both men and women.

Getting certified shows a strong commitment to inclusive leadership and also helps companies meet international standards—making it easier to enter global markets.

At a high-level meeting hosted by RSB on May 15, 2025, participants reviewed progress on the Gender Equality Seal and encouraged businesses to take action.

The discussion also focused on how senior leaders can play a bigger role in guiding their organizations toward certification.

Raymond Murenzi, Director General of RSB, stressed the growing importance of certification.

“Acquiring this certification not only enhances enterprise credibility but also provides a competitive edge, opening doors to new market opportunities and fostering economic growth while promoting gender equality,” he said.

Jeanne Françoise Mubiligi, Chairperson of the Private Sector Federation, highlighted how the standard supports both fairness and business growth.

“Inclusive growth isn’t just a social goal—it’s a business advantage. RS 560 provides a measurable pathway for companies to foster equitable workplaces, innovate, and build resilience,” she said.

“Today’s dialogue is a call to action for our members to lead by example and set a new benchmark for sustainable development through gender equity.”

Fatmata Sesay, UNDP Rwanda’s Resident Representative, described RS 560 as more than just a certificate—it’s a development tool.

“Embedding gender equality into organizational culture benefits workplaces by improving morale, boosting productivity, and enhancing reputation—all of which contribute to business success,” she said.

The government hopes this standard will make Rwanda a leader in gender-responsive business practices, both in Africa and around the world.

Rwanda has made major progress in gender equality. The country ranks 6th globally in closing the gender gap (Global Gender Gap Index 2022).

Women make up 61.3% of Parliament, 45.4% of the Cabinet, and 38.4% of Senators. Additionally, 51% of judges are women, 97.4% of girls are enrolled in primary school, and more women are enrolling in technical and higher education.

Gender and Family Promotion Minister Consolée Uwimana called on all institutions to do more than just meet basic standards.

“From the Gender Equality Seal to becoming the 1st African country with national gender standards, Rwanda leads by action,” she said. “Let’s go beyond compliance, challenge bias, revisit policies, and promote shared responsibility.”

As Rwanda continues to push for inclusive development, RS 560 is seen as a key tool to help organizations contribute to a fairer, more equal society—while also improving their own performance and impact.