Why Youth Should be Leading Agriculture in Rwanda

In a world grappling with unpredictable weather patterns and food insecurity, agriculture is at a crossroads. Yet, amid these challenges lies a powerful, often overlooked solution: youth. Today’s young people are innovative, tech-heavy, and increasingly conscious of sustainability, traits that make them ideal leaders in transforming agriculture into a modern, resilient, and inclusive sector. But for this to happen, they must be given not just a seat at the table, but the tools and trust to lead.

Africa’s agriculture sector is on the rise, projected to become a $1 trillion industry by 2030 . Rwanda, with 52% of its land classified as arable and a deeply rooted farming culture, is uniquely positioned to be a key player in this growth story.

With more than 70% of Rwanda’s population under the age of 34, the nation holds an extraordinary advantage: a dynamic, ambitious, and capable workforce ready to drive change. At a time when many young people seek employment , agriculture provides a pathway to dignified, profitable work that fosters both individual prosperity and national resilience. According to the 2022 Rwanda national census , more than 2.5 million young Rwandans are already farming. Deepening investments in agriculture that make it more accessible, technologically advanced, and rewarding for young people can unlock a powerful wave of entrepreneurs, innovators, and job creators.

However, to fully realize this vision, we must first address the barriers that prevent young people from embracing agriculture and build on the strengths, talents, and energy they already possess.

Breaking barriers facing young farmers

Despite the potential, young people face significant hurdles that prevent them from fully succeeding in agriculture. Access to land remains one of the most pressing challenges, particularly for rural youth who often lack inheritance rights or formal land tenure. Limited access to finance also holds many back. Few financial products are designed with young farmers in mind, leaving them without the necessary capital to invest in quality seeds, fertilizers, and modern farming technologies.

Programs like Tubura, where I work, provide all farmers, including over 200,000 young people, with affordable, flexible payment options for high-quality farm inputs and training in effective farming techniques. By improving access to production capital and building technical skills, youth are better positioned to farm successfully and sustainably.

Beyond structural barriers, perception plays a significant role in shaping attitudes toward agriculture. In modern society, farming is often viewed as a last resort, associated with low status and physical labor. This outdated narrative discourages many young people from considering agriculture as a viable or aspirational career path. To reverse this trend, it’s essential to reframe agriculture as a field rich with opportunities for entrepreneurship, innovation, and social impact. Changing this perception is crucial to attracting and retaining the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Youth are the drivers of innovation and growth

Young people bring great assets to the agricultural sector: education, digital fluency, and a hunger to innovate. Today’s youth are not only open to new ideas, they are ready to lead transformation.

The real opportunity lies in scaling up these positives. When access to quality inputs, tailored extension services, access to markets, and digital farming tools are combined; agriculture becomes a more reliable pathway to financial independence. Programs like Tubura are witnessing firsthand how youth are embracing innovation to improve yields, strengthen resilience, and build more sustainable farms. These young farmers are adopting regenerative farming practices, precision irrigation, mobile-based extension services, and agri-insurance tools that help reduce the risks of farming in the face of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

Importantly, the benefits of youth thriving in agriculture extend beyond individuals. These young farmers strengthen rural economies, enhance household food security, and create employment opportunities for others.

Nationally, youth-driven agriculture can help build a more resilient food system and advance Rwanda’s broader development goals. Rwanda’s supportive government policies and good business environment create conditions where young people in agriculture can not only succeed locally but also compete regionally and globally.

Globally, the average age of farmers is rising. Without younger generations stepping in, the future of food production is at risk. Youth involvement ensures generational continuity and long-term sustainability of the agricultural sector.

By clearing barriers, investing in their potential, and reshaping the narrative around farming; we can build an agricultural economy that is more innovative, more inclusive, and more resilient for generations to come. With Africa’s agriculture sector expected to grow into a $1 trillion industry, now is the time for Rwanda to position its young farmers at the forefront of this growth. Young people must now see themselves not just as the future of agriculture, but as its present leaders.

The author Susan Asiimwe is the Director of Government Relations and Legal at One Acre Fund Rwanda.